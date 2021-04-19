New York is expanding capacity for museums, zoos, movie theaters and large indoor arenas over the next weeks as COVID-19 levels continue to improve and the state pushes to gradually reopen its economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

Museums and zoos will be able to allow up to 50% capacity starting on April 26, Monday next week. On the same day, movie theaters will be able to operate at 33% of capacity.

And large indoor arenas will be allowed to go to 25% capacity on May 19, which Cuomo said was timed to happen before the NBA playoffs begin.

Entertainment venues have been operating at different levels of limited capacity in New York, with the state pursuing a gradual return of cultural and economic activity from the widespread shutdowns ordered at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Cuomo said the latest moves are part of his administration’s response to improving virus metrics. The seven-day average positivity rate in testing was 2.85% on Sunday, the lowest figure since Nov. 13, he said.

That was significant because the levels in mid-November were substantially lower before a holiday surge reversed the gains made in fighting COVID-19 spread during the summer and early fall.

"We’re actually back to where we were before we hit the holiday increase," Cuomo said Monday at a livestreamed press briefing. "So that’s very good news."

There needs to be "a constant adjustment dealing with COVID," Cuomo said. His administration’s approach is to "watch the dials, watch the gauges, watch the positivity increase" to guide "the calibration of economic activity versus protection" from further spread. " … so the numbers are stable and going down," leading to relaxed restrictions.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus increased by 29 people from the previous day for a total of 3,783 patients statewide. The number of those patients in intensive care units declined by 13 to 836 on Sunday, which Cuomo said was the lowest number since Dec. 4.

The state reported 44 deaths from coronavirus-related causes on Sunday.

Positivity levels in test results Sunday continued to show general improvements. The seven-day average on Long Island was 3.10%. That was in sharp contrast to recent weeks when the figure for Nassau and Suffolk counties hovered near 4.5%.

The seven-day average in New York City was 3.07%, also lower than recent weeks.

A total of 13.4 million New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine shot, with 8.3 million receiving one shot and 5.7 million fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.