Cuomo: New York 'doing well' on virus measures, will return to full state fair

On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that

On Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the New York State Fair, which had to be canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus, will reopen in August “at 100 percent occupancy.” Credit: NY Governor's Office

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
New York will have a full-fledged state fair this summer, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, as the state nears a milestone of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The New York State Fair, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will reopen Aug. 20 at 100% capacity, Cuomo said at a livestreamed news conference in Syracuse.

The state is removing restrictions on the fair because "the facts changed" on the virus since he previously announced a limited reopening at 50% capacity, Cuomo said.

The fair typically attracts 1.3 million visitors from 28 states and six foreign countries, and generates $100 million a year in economic activity, Cuomo said. It is scheduled to run from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

He cast its reopening as part of a return to social life and economic activity in the state, which ranks among the lowest for virus positivity in the country after once being among the highest.

"There’s a lot of making up to do … we’ve been in isolation for too long," Cuomo said. "We are not meant to be in isolation. We are social beings."

Unvaccinated people will be asked to wear a mask at the fair, but it won't be mandatory, he said.

The state is on the verge of reaching a 70% vaccination bench mark for adults 18 and older, set by Cuomo's administration as a milestone to further ease coronavirus restrictions. He reported that the state vaccination rate for that group stood at 69.9% on Monday.

"It means we are doing well, but it also means keep going," he said. " … It’s not the finish line at 70 but we are coming around the last turn on the track."

When the state hits 70%, he said, it will be a "cause of celebration."

The most recent round of daily testing results yielded a positivity rate of 0.52% across the state on Sunday, with the number of hospitalized virus patients decreasing by a net 13 people to 617, and reductions in the numbers of intensive care patients and intubations. Seven people died of virus-related causes in the state Sunday including one in Nassau County.

The state continued to slide down from a high 7.94% positivity on a weekly average in early January to 0.41% for the last seven-day period — the lowest level so far for that metric through the pandemic.

Long Island’s seven-day positivity rate was 0.41% and New York City was at 0.39%.

Cuomo said the state will continue to focus on the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates in New York to get more people inoculated.

The bottom 10% of ZIP codes for that metric have less than 38.8% of their residents vaccinated, compared to the statewide average of nearly 70%, he said.

"I want local governments to pay attention to these ZIP codes," he said. "Get in there. Go door to door. Go to churches. Go to social events. Go to community events. These are the places where we have to target to get that vaccination rate up."

The state is publicly posting the ZIP codes so local governments know "these are the target areas," he said.

The number of new confirmed cases in test results from Sunday was 23 in Nassau County, 19 in Suffolk County, and 156 in New York City.

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

