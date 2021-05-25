This story was reported by Joan Gralla, Bart Jones and Beth Whitehouse. It was written by Jones.

Unvaccinated children ages 2 to 5 will not be required to wear masks at day-care or summer camps, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration said Tuesday, reversing a mandate it issued a week ago as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

The Office of Children and Family Services and the Department of Health said the state government will be "encouraging, not requiring, children ages two-to-five to wear masks, effective immediately."

The original mask mandate, announced last Wednesday, was criticized by some elected officials along with camp and day-care owners.

It would have obliged children over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming or sleeping and resting.

The agencies said in their statement Monday evening that children’s safety is "of paramount importance," and that "we strongly encourage any remaining child care staff who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to prevent the spread of COVID."

Children up to age 11 are not eligible to be vaccinated against the virus because the federal government has not yet approved any vaccine for that age group.

Some day care and camp owners on Tuesday praised the reversal.

"We’re very happy that the state has made a more common sense regulation to allow children to remove the masks when outdoors," said Will Pierce, owner and director of Pierce Country Day Camp in Roslyn and president of the 30-member Long Island Camps and Private Schools Association.

The guidance applies to self-contained camps; it is different for camps that are run in a public park, for instance, he said.

The mask guidance is essentially the same as it was for last summer; the state had temporarily announced some tightening of the restrictions, but backed off those requirements after backlash and pressure from camps, day care centers and parents, said Mark Transport, co-owner of Crestwood Country Day Camp in Melville.

"There was not one parent who called to say, ‘I’m so happy the state is requiring our kids to wear masks outside,’" Transport said.

The requirements specify that campers can remove the masks when they are unable to tolerate a face covering for physical activity or when they’re swimming.

Some camps on Long Island did not open last summer, while those that did were operating at much lower capacity and under multiple restrictions.

Under the regulations announced last week, staff who are not fully vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other unvaccinated staff. The sites must determine and enforce a capacity limit that ensures "appropriate" social distancing.

All the regulations from last summer, such as performing daily health screenings and observing hand hygiene throughout the day, are still in place, Pierce said.

'Trending in the right direction'

COVID-19 indicators continued to drop or remain at low levels in state data released Tuesday.

The daily statewide level of positive results from 76,551 test results on Monday was 1%, while the seven-day average was 0.89%, Cuomo said in a statement.

On Long Island, the seven-day average was 0.72%, while in New York City it was 0.68%.

"The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state's numbers trending in the right direction," Cuomo said in the statement.

The number of new confirmed cases was 43 in Nassau County, 48 in Suffolk County, and 288 in New York City.

Statewide, 16 people died of coronavirus-related causes on Monday, including two in Suffolk.

"While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over," Cuomo said. "I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID — the vaccine."

