New York will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to include all health care workers, push to increase vaccinations in nursing homes and penalize hospitals that are too slow in administering the shots they have received, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo singled out hospitals that have not been efficient in distributing the vaccines, including Nassau University Medical Center in Nassau County and the public hospitals of the New York Health and Hospitals system in New York City.

"We want those vaccines in people's arms," Cuomo said.

NUMC has used 19% of its allocated vaccines while NYHH has used 31%, the state reported. By contrast, Northwell Health, the largest hospital system based in New Hyde Park, has administered 62% of its vaccines and is among top performers.

Hospitals that do not improve their vaccination levels this week can be fined up to $100,000 and may be left out of future allocations of vaccines. Going forward the health care systems will be expected to use all vaccines received within seven days, Cuomo said, and those seriously deficient in administering them can be subject to more serious sanctions.

"I want to get needles in the arms … as quickly as possible," he told reporters during a livestreamed briefing on the state's coronavirus response.

The state reported another day of high positivity for the virus, with 8.3% of 134,360 people tested returning positive in results gathered Sunday.

Hospitals had 8,251 patients with COVID-19, with 925 of those newly admitted for a net increase of 288 from the previous day. Of those patients, 1,357 were in intensive care units, with 843 intubated.

The state tallied another 170 deaths related to the coronavirus, which Cuomo said "is a terrible way to start the new year."

Long Island continued to surpass the 9% threshold of positivity that Cuomo had previously said would be a red flag to consider school closures, with 9.31% on a seven-day average on Sunday. New York City measured at 6.24% positivity.

However, Cuomo said that it will be up to individual school districts whether they conclude, after local testing to compare school and county rates, that it is safe to stay open.

"We are testing in the schools … If the schools are safer, then my opinion … is leave the schools open, but that will be up to the school districts across the state," he said.

In other hospital news, Northwell Health on Monday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals continues to creep up, although not close to the pace it jumped last spring.

Long Island hospitals have reported a cumulative 1,506 coronavirus patients and New York City has 2,884, the latest state figures show.

The Northwell health system said it had 1,246 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, up from 1,137 the week prior. Over the last two weeks, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen by 240.

"It could be a lot worse, which is why we have cautious optimism," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health.

At the pandemic's peak in early April, Northwell had more than 3,400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and was reporting daily increases of 300.

"We hope we can keep this number stable," Battinelli said. "We are banking on slow escalations through mid-February or so, at which point we hope to peak. But it all depends on behaviors. If people continue to follow guidelines like wearing a mask, it will make all the difference."

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.