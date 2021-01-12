New York will again expand the list of people who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccines, adding people age 65 and older and others deemed to be immunocompromised for various health reasons, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday morning.

The move seeks to comply with updated instructions from the U.S. Centers from Disease Control to open the vaccination campaign to more people, even though Cuomo criticized the change, amid struggles to provide enough vaccines for those who already qualify. So far, health care workers, residents and staff in nursing homes, others in health professions and an expanded list of people over 75, teachers and first responders were among others who became eligible yesterday.

The newly expanded criteria would make an estimated 1.8 million eligible for the shots, Cuomo said, meaning the state and its partners will need to administer vaccines for approximately 7 million New Yorkers.

Cuomo said the state would follow the federal policy change, which he said aims to counter spread of a more contagious variant of the virus linked to the United Kingdom, even though the state effectively has no more vaccines to give.

"The policy and the intelligence of the federal system eludes me," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing with reporters on Tuesday morning. "We will do the best we can, but this is a … loaves and fishes situation: Seven million eligible people, 300,000 doses per week … and seven million people who desperately want the vaccine quickly."

The expanded criteria could aggravate problems with the rollout of the vaccine, with many people rushing to sign up for vaccinations on Monday and the state working to open vaccination sites, the first day when teachers, first responders and others in public safety fields were added to the list of eligible individuals in the state.

Cuomo complained that the state did not clearly define who would qualify under the immunocompromised criteria, where a wide range of health conditions can fall. The state will issue guidance in the short term to further specify who can sign up.

Those in the new groups can immediately start signing up for the shots, using the same state website and hotline unveiled Monday, but things are not guaranteed to go smoothly, which Cuomo and his aide Melissa DeRosa said is the result of the federal approach to the vaccination effort.

"The [federal] guidance is constantly shifting … giving us little to no guidance or information to implement it," DeRosa said during the call.

As far as state officials know, there is no word yet of a planned increase in the amount of vaccine dosages delivered to the state on a weekly basis.

