Faced with lagging vaccinations among nursing home staff in New York, the state ordered operators of those facilities to offer the shots to their employees over the next few weeks.

The state rolled out the requirement last week, after Newsday had reported levels of inoculations falling short among nursing home staff when compared to health care workers, despite an early effort to make vaccines available to residents and staff of those facilities.

About 60% of employees at nursing homes in the state had at least received one dose of vaccine for COVID-19 as of Sunday, reflecting a slight improvement in recent weeks. By comparison, 81% of the state's health care workers had received at least one shot and 77% were fully vaccinated, the state figures show.

On Long Island, 58% of nursing home workers had gotten at least one dose, compared to 82% for hospital workers who have had at least one shot in Nassau and Suffolk.

Executives at nursing homes on Long Island have said they've been pushing for vaccinations but have fought an uphill battle to get some to commit.

The new rules will force state nursing homes to offer all consenting, unvaccinated personnel, and residents an opportunity to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within 14 days of the regulation, issued last Thursday.

Also, nursing homes must offer new employees a vaccine within 14 days of being hired and post signs throughout a facility, including at points of entry and exit reminding personnel and residents that the facility offers vaccination.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer, for the state of New York, said "numerous nursing homes are letting vaccine doses sit on shelves."

He added that nursing homes that are out of compliance may be fined up to $2,000.

Huntington Hills Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Melville has vaccinated 51% of its 460 employees and continues to offer it to staff, said facility administrator Ken Knutsen.

"Maybe some centers are sitting on the vaccine, although I don't see it. But if the state thinks that's the case, fine, twist some arms," he said. "We aren't. We work with pharmacies to give the vaccine once we have people signed up."

Knutsen said some employees remain fearful of the vaccine, while others who have already had COVID-19 "say they have the antibody, and don't know if they really need it.

Stuart B. Almer, president and CEO of Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, said his facility has vaccinated slightly more than 50% of 700 employees.

"We were far lower than that a month ago, so it's increasing nicely," Almer said, adding that because Gurwin's pharmacy has the vaccine and is an approved vaccination site, "it's helped, because our employees know the people administering the vaccine."

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.