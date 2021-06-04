New York City's positivity rate, averaged over seven days, was recorded at 0.78%, the lowest test results since the pandemic began, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday morning.

The level of new cases has continued to decline, de Blasio said during his weekly interview on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show.

"We are consistently squeezing COVID out of the city," de Blasio said.

A pilot program to vaccinate middle schoolers at their school buildings debuted Friday at four Bronx schools. It will expand in the coming days and weeks to schools in the other four boroughs.

De Blasio said the extent to which the program, targeting ages 12 to 17, expands beyond the pilot depends on how many students — with their parents’ or guardians’ permission — opt for the in-school vaccination.

The program is part of New York's campaign to get more people vaccinated amid declining numbers of inoculations, with the goal of wiping out the deadly virus.

On Thursday, officials announced that young people in New York City will be able to get a free shot of alcohol outside some bars if they get a COVID-19 vaccination there, while horse racing fans will get a free ticket to next year's Belmont Stakes if they get inoculated in the run-up to this year's Triple Crown event.

Mobile vaccine buses are being parked outside New York City bars and clubs — with an offer of "a shot for a shot" — to encourage those aged 25 and younger to get inoculated, de Blasio said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state will open a new mobile pop-up vaccination site at Belmont Park in Elmont to coincide with the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival on Saturday.

Fans who get vaccinated at the site will receive free general admission to the 2022 Belmont Stakes, he said in a statement.

The site was to operate adjacent to the Clubhouse Entrance of Belmont Park on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

