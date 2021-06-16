This story was reported by Bart Jones, Michael O'Keeffe and David Olson. It was written by Jones.

A day after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions across a wide swath of businesses and activities, some business owners on Long Island said Wednesday they are not ready to abandon the safety measures.

They are still weighing whether or when to make the changes Cuomo heralded as a major reopening of New York State after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

At Standard Pour, a café in Valley Stream, "nothing’s changed since yesterday," said co-owner Shanelle County.

The coffeehouse and restaurant opened during the pandemic, in October, and has had limited seating from the beginning, with more seating added as restrictions were loosened over the past few months, County said.

"The COVID restrictions being lifted allows us to fully execute our vision…," County said. "We didn’t make a decision yet on what we’re going to do going forward. We have plans to fill out our space, but it’s not an overnight decision."

For now, the café is keeping its requirement that customers wear masks, except while seated, she said.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We have to take into consideration everyone’s thoughts and feelings before we make that decision," County said.

At Nantuckets restaurant in Port Jefferson, capacity remains at about 75%, said manager Cami Gonzalez.

"We’re not going back to 100%" for the time being, Gonazlez said. "We decided the safety of our customers is more important, so we keep some distance between tables."

Mid Island YJCC in Plainview Tuesday bumped up capacity in its fitness center from about 30% to more than 50% but will wait for feedback from patrons before deciding whether to increase it further, said George Loft, director of health and recreation.

Mid Island also is keeping its requirement that members make reservations via an app, to control the number of people working out, and will keep some classes and equipment in a tent outside, he said. The fitness center also will keep screens between cardio equipment, because members say they like them, he said.

YJCC patrons are at different comfort levels, and the fitness center wants to accommodate any concerns people have "so everybody can have a comfortable place to come and train," Loft said.

"We’re trying to offer as many options for people as possible," he said.

The YJCC’s mask rules are in lines with state guidelines: That only unvaccinated people are required to wear masks. But, Loft said, "There are people who I know are vaccinated who continue to wear their masks in the fitness center."

State remains at record lows for positivity

On Tuesday, Cuomo lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants, movie theaters, offices, stores, and event venues under 5,000 capacity to operate normally.

Businesses can maintain the restrictions if they want, and unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks and take other preventive measures, though their compliance will be left to the honor system.

Masks are required as well for kids and staff indoors at school and for people on mass transit and in health care facilities. But Cuomo touted the end of many mandates as a landmark day symbolizing when New York State largely overcame a pandemic that has killed 600,000 people in the United States.

COVID-19 indicators remained at record lows in test results from Tuesday, though Cuomo says the key to completely crushing the virus is getting more people vaccinated.

The seven-day average of positive results in testing for COVID-19 was 0.40% statewide, 0.43% on Long Island, and 0.38% in New York City. The daily statewide average was 0.35%, according to state data released Wednesday.

The number of new confirmed cases was 24 in Nassau County, 34 in Suffolk County, and 179 in New York City.

Across the state, nine people died on Tuesday of causes related to the virus. None of the deaths were on Long Island.

NYC giving cash for shots

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced two initiatives on to encourage New Yorkers to get inoculated.

The city is making up to $4 million available to civic, faith, tenant and other organizations that refer community members to get the vaccine.

Preapproved groups will receive $100 for every individual they refer who receives their first dose at a city-run vaccine center. The organizations can earn up to $20,000 through the program.

"It is all about going out to grassroots, reaching people where they live, answering their questions and concerns, helping them to understand that this could be the beginning of something so much better if we can get more people vaccinated," de Blasio said.

Also on Wednesday, the mayor said that people who register to get the vaccine through city-run facilities will be eligible to win a debit card worth $2,500. Ten debit cards will be raffled off through the end of July.

"All of this is about reaching farther and farther into communities with vaccinations," de Blasio said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.