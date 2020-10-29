New York City, which bore the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States initially but went on to achieve one of the country’s lowest infection rates, is now at risk of a second wave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The level of new COVID-19 positives has risen to 2.7% in the city based on testing completed Wednesday, said de Blasio, leading him to express concerns about a resurgence. The city's seven-day rolling average was 1.92%, he said.

"Now, we have a threat from everywhere around us — and a growing threat," de Blasio said Thursday morning on MSNBC. He added: "We’re going to do everything in our power to stop a second wave."

"Here’s where I am increasingly concerned, which is the percentage of people testing positive citywide for COVID-19," he said. "It, to be fair, every day varies according to what test results come back, and then what quantity. The daily report is not a perfect measure, but that's a very worrisome number. It's literally twice yesterday, but that also points out it is somewhat aberrant as a number."

De Blasio cautioned people against Halloween gatherings, traveling out of state for Thanksgiving, and indoor gatherings in general.

New York City is home to several "hot spots" that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is targeting because of high levels of COVID-19 infection. They are located in Brooklyn and Queens and, outside the city, in Rockland and Orange counties.

Cuomo has noted that even the rates in the hot spots are lower than the levels in many states. New York State as a whole has among the lowest levels in the nation.

"It's important to put our state in context—we're pushing ahead in the midst of increasing cases in the United States and around the globe," Cuomo said.

The level of positivity in the hot spots was 3.24% in testing completed Wednesday. The statewide level was 1.25% excluding the hot spots, and 1.45% including the "micro-clusters," which are oversampled.

For the first time since May Suffolk County hit 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in tests completed Wednesday, according to state data. Nassau's figure was 178, and New York City registered 1,060 new cases.

The state completed a record 168,353 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, Cuomo said.

"COVID-19 has had untold impacts on New Yorkers' physical and mental health, and it's critical that everyone stays vigilant as we move into the winter and COVID fatigue sets in," Cuomo said. "New York continues to closely monitor the data and increase its testing capacity to new highs, one of which we've achieved today."

The level of positivity was 1.5% on both Long Island and in New York City in tests completed Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide remained flat at 1,085. Nineteen people died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19.

Commack High School closed

On Long Island, Commack High School switched to a remote schedule Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said on the district website. Officials at the high school contacted the Suffolk County Department of Health which is conducting an investigation.

"At this time, the school will contact the parents of any student who is in the child’s classes and/or rides the child’s bus. Please be aware that either the DOH or the District will contact anyone who is determined to have come into ‘close contact’ with the student to inform them of quarantining procedures," read the note.

Officials there also said school could-reopen Friday and parents would be updated on the school’s status.

Long Island public and private schools had, as of Thursday, reported a total of 921 coronavirus positives since Sept. 8, an increase of 35 cases from the previous day, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card. Of those, 683 were students and 238 were teachers and staff members. The statewide tally was 2,885 students and 1,502 teachers and staff members, for a total of 4,387 who tested positive in that period.

With Joie Tyrrell

