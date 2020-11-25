States around the country including New York are setting up emergency field hospitals again like scenes from a "World War II movie" as COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, as New York braces for even more cases triggered by Thanksgiving gatherings.

The field hospitals, including one the state recently erected on Staten Island in case hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, "is reminiscent of the bad old days" at the height of the pandemic "when you had these emergency field hospitals that looked like something that you would see in a World War II movie," Cuomo said at a livestreamed news briefing in Rochester.

He added that "we have tremendous increases statewide" in COVID-19 cases, and that the upcoming holiday "is going to take a bad situation and make it worse."

The state has designated a growing number of communities as "microclusters" or "hot spots" in recent days, including four on Long Island named "yellow zones" this week: Great Neck, Massapequa Park, Hampton Bays and Riverhead.

Cuomo aides said Tuesday more Long Island communities are on the "brink" of becoming yellow zones as well, with limitations placed on schools, businesses and gatherings.

State officials previously built emergency field hospitals at Stony Brook University and SUNY Old Westbury, but they were not used since regular hospitals were able to handle all COVID-19 patients, even though it strained their resources intensely.

The governor on Wednesday repeated his pleas for New Yorkers to stay home and socialize only with members of their households on Thanksgiving Day, with a limit of 10 people.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He called the start of the holiday period a dangerous time that has health officials concerned about exponential spread of the virus, with the arrival of cold weather, students returning home from colleges from around the country, and the increased tendency for people to gather and spend time inside.

"Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant. Why? People travel," Cuomo said. "The airports are reporting travel that is way up and we are going to see an increase post-Thanksgiving" in the spread of the virus. "We expect that."

He said the state expects to see higher rates of coronavirus about 10 days after the holiday, accounting for a virus incubation period of seven to 10 days.

The state reported an overall positivity rate of 3.62% from test results Tuesday, including oversampling in the microcluster zones that are hot spots for more spread. The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across New York grew by 126 from the previous day, up to 2,982. Forty-one people died Tuesday of virus-related causes.

In urging New Yorkers to heed warnings to keep Thanksgiving gatherings within immediate household members, Cuomo said figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicate that 24% of people who spread COVID-19 never develop symptoms and 35% give the virus to others before they experience illness.

"You don’t have to have symptoms" to spread COVID-19, he said. "It’s not like they have to be malicious or reckless … They don’t have to know, they don’t have a symptom. That’s why this disease is so insidious."

Cuomo noted that the call to celebrate Thanksgiving only with immediate household members is a bipartisan plea — both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Donald Trump's administration and President-elect Joe Biden's team have made the same recommendation.

During a visit to Long Island on Tuesday, Cuomo discussed a rising level of daily patients at hospitals, shooting up by 149% over three weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties. He said hospitals in the region were expected to be able to handle the influx of patients under assumptions of a 20% increase in cases, but would need to seek more emergency beds if that level was exceeded.

Cuomo echoed those concerns Wednesday. He said the state is going to take "a serious look at that hospitalization rate increase" to determine further steps.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.