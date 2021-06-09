New York City will almost certainly miss its longstanding goal of having 5 million residents vaccinated by the end of June, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Wednesday.

Only 3.8 million people have completed their vaccinations, with 4.4 million having gotten at least one dose, and 95% of those requiring two doses tend to return for a second shot, de Blasio said with three weeks to go to reach the target.

"It’s gonna be very, very tough at this point to hit the 5 million by the end of June," de Blasio said.

People who receive the Johnson & Johnson need only one dose to complete their immunization for COVID-19, while those who get Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots require two doses, spaced weeks apart.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday attended a Manhattan gathering heralding the return of the Tribeca Film Festival, billed as the first major film festival to resume in North America since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Cuomo noted that the festival started in part as a response to the September 2001 terrorist attacks on the city as a way to help New York rebound.

New Yorkers are now showing the same resilience in bringing it back, he said.

"The post-COVID moment is much like the post-9-11 moment," he said. "From that desperation" of the pandemic "came a spirit of community that I haven't seen in my lifetime as a native New Yorker."

At his news conference, de Blasio said that despite likely not meeting the goal of 5 million residents vaccinated by the end of this month, the city is moving ahead.

Citing the city’s seven-day positivity rate averaging 0.71% and declining, he said, "What matters most is, where are we on COVID? So it’s gonna take us a little longer to get to our 5 million, but we are ahead of the game on COVID."

Positivity is a measure of the percentage of test results detecting new coronavirus cases.

"We are at a point of COVID positivity that’s lower than we expected to be at this point," de Blasio added, "and more consistently moving in the right direction."

He said the lag in missing the city’s objective resulted from the temporary suspension in the use of Johnson & Johnson in April while federal agencies completed and evaluated a safety review, after reports of rare blood clots among some vaccine recipients.

Curran: Will help schools seek aid

On Long Island, Nassau County will work to assist the county’s 56 school districts in seeking federal and state funding after a year of financial strains linked to the COVID pandemic, County Executive Laura Curran said.

School districts across the state spent an average of $219 per child due to pandemic-related expenses, Curran said, citing the New York State School Board Association.

The county will reach out to district leaders to assess funding needs because "we don’t want to leave any money on the table," she said. "We want to bring it all to Nassau County — every penny that we’re due."

The county will hold a webinar for school administrators and faculty to walk them through the services the county provides, including requests for public assistance, review of documentation, assistance with the FEMA web portal and other tools to navigate the federal and state funding streams, such as the American Rescue Plan.

Curran said the county has set up a phone number and email address for school districts: 516-381-6144, nassauschoolrecoveryresource@nassaucountyny.gov.

"We can’t forget that our school districts had to pick up the cost in adjusting to new protocols and mandates to keep kids and staff and teachers safe during the pandemic," Curran said.

Curran, whose children attend the Baldwin public schools, said she saw firsthand how the schools needed to adapt to health and safety protocols, needing "to finance many unexpected expenses" such as HVAC filters, new barriers in classrooms and in communal spaces, enhanced cleaning, and new technology.

Port Washington Superintendent Michael Hynes said his district spent over $3 million on personal protective equipment (PPE), including HEPA filters and masks, and funding the cost of teacher assistants.

"Any help we can get is greatly appreciated," Hynes said.

