Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared Monday the state is entering a new phase of the fight against COVID-19, likening it to "war" and announcing a series of new steps as New York braces for a holiday surge of confirmed cases.

Cuomo said his biggest fear is that hospitals become overwhelmed by caseloads of COVID-19 patients like Italy and a hospital in Elmhurst did this spring, and ordered hospitals to prepare to increase their capacity by 50%.

He also ordered hospitals to "balance" their caseloads by transferring patients within their systems so that some do not become overloaded. He also said hospitals will have to transfer patients among different systems such as Northwell and NYU Langone if need be to prevent any particular hospital from becoming overwhelmed.

Cuomo also ordered officials to start locating retired doctors and nurses who could help out if the crisis intensifies. Last spring many medical personnel from around the country came to New York to help, but now they are likely not available because the crisis has spread across the United States with rising numbers of cases.

Cuomo also said the ultimate "end" of the war will come with mass distribution of a vaccine, but he does not expect that to be accomplished until late spring or early summer.

In his five steps of a new offensive to control the virus, Cuomo also said keeping schools open is critical, especially K-8. He noted that positivity rates for the virus are very low in schools.

Cuomo also said the biggest source of new cases, or 65%, is coming from small gatherings in people’s living rooms, and not from bars, restaurants and gyms.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Stony Brook University Hospital and Northwell Health on Monday said they're seeing increases in the number of patients being hospitalized because of the COVID-19 virus.

Stony Brook said it had 58 inpatients positive for the virus, up from 30 for the same period a week ago.

Northwell Health said it had 583 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 414 a week ago. About 44% of Northwell's hospitalized patients were situated on Long Island.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park had 71 COVID-19 patients and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had 65, according to Northwell, which added that Staten Island remained the health system's COVID-19 hot spot, with 157 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Staten Island University Hospital.

Northwell said it had 65 COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours, including 27 on Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.