COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
Here is a list of COVID-19 cases in Long Island K-12 schools since the start of the 2020-21 school year, as reported by Newsday.
Sept. 29: East Meadow (1 student, Parkway Elementary).
Levittown (1 case, East Broadway Elementary).
Sept. 27: East Meadow (1 student, Clarke High; 1 student, Clarke Middle).
Sept. 25: Deer Park (1 staff, Robert Frost Middle).
Farmingdale (1 staff, Albany Avenue Elementary).
Huntington (1 student, Jefferson Primary).
Riverhead (1 staff, Riverhead High).
Sept. 24: Mount Sinai (1 student, Mount Sinai High).
Plainview-Old Bethpage (1 staff, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High).
BOCES Rosemary Kennedy School and the Center for Community Adjustment, Wantagh (3 staff).
Sept. 23: Harborfields (1 student, Lahey Elementary).
Northport-East Northport (1 student, Northport High).
Sept. 22: Kellenberg Memorial High, Uniondale (1 student).
Lindenhurst (1 student, Lindenhurst High).
Massapequa (1 student, Ames School).
Three Village (1 case, Ward Melville High).
Sept. 21: BOCES Willet Avenue School, Hicksville (1 staff).
Port Washington (1 student, Weber Middle).
Riverhead (1 staff, Riverhead Middle).
William Floyd (1 student, William Floyd Middle).
Sept. 20: Deer Park (1 student, Deer Park High).
Eastport-South Manor (1 staff, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High).
Harborfields (1 student, Harborfields High).
Port Jefferson (1 student, Port Jefferson Middle).
Smithtown (1 student, Smithtown High West).
Sept. 18: East Meadow (1 student, Bowling Green Elementary).
Islip (1 student, Sherwood Elementary).
North Babylon (2 workers, North Babylon High).
Sept. 17: Cold Spring Harbor (1 student, Cold Spring Harbor Jr.-Sr. High).
Copiague (1 case, Wiley Elementary).
Farmingdale (1 student, Saltzman Elementary).
Longwood (1 staff, Walters Elementary).
Massapequa (1 case, Birch Lane Elementary, 1 case, Massapequa High).
St. Anthony High (1 staff).
Sept. 16: North Babylon (2 workers, North Babylon High).
Port Jefferson (1 student, Edna Spear Elementary).
Port Washington (1 case, nonspecific).
Sept. 15: Comsewogue (nonspecific, Comsewogue High).
East Rockaway (1 staff, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. High).
Kings Park (1 student, Kings Park High).
Lindenhurst (1 student, Rall Elementary).
Massapequa (1 student, Berner Middle).
Middle Country (1 student, 1 staff, Newfield High).
Plainview-Old Bethpage (1 worker, Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle)
Three Village (nonspecific).
Sept. 14: Bay Shore (1 staff, Fifth Avenue Elementary).
Malverne (1 staff, Malverne Sr. High).
Oyster Bay-E. Norwich (1 student, Oyster Bay High; 1 student, T. Roosevelt Elementary; 1 student, Vernon School).
Port Washington (1 student, Daly Elementary; 1 student, Schreiber High).
Remsenburg-Speonk (1 student, Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary).
Sachem (1 student, Chippewa Elementary).
South Huntington (1 teacher, Countrywood Primary Center).
Syosset (1 staff, South Woods Middle).
Three Village (1 nonspecific, Minnesauke Elementary; 1 nonspecific, Ward Melville High).
West Babylon (1 staff, West Babylon Jr. High).
Sept. 13: Plainedge (1 student, unspecified)
Sept. 11: Seaford (1 student, Seaford Middle).
Valley Stream Central (1 student, Valley Stream North High).
Sept. 10: East Meadow (1 student, W.T. Clarke High).
Farmingdale (1 staff, Farmingdale High).
Sept. 7: Riverhead (2 students, Aquebogue Elementary).
Southold (2 staff, unspecified).
Sept. 6: Sewanhaka (1 staff, New Hyde Park High)
Sept. 4: Carle Place (4 students, unspecified which schools).
Sept. 2: Bellmore-Merrick (1 staff, Merrick Avenue Middle).
Islip (1 teacher, Islip High).
Smithtown (1 staff, St. James Elementary).
