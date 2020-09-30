COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools

Here is a list of COVID-19 cases in Long Island K-12 schools since the start of the 2020-21 school year, as reported by Newsday.

Sept. 29: East Meadow (1 student, Parkway Elementary).

Levittown (1 case, East Broadway Elementary).

Sept. 27: East Meadow (1 student, Clarke High; 1 student, Clarke Middle).

Sept. 25: Deer Park (1 staff, Robert Frost Middle).

Farmingdale (1 staff, Albany Avenue Elementary).

Huntington (1 student, Jefferson Primary).

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Riverhead (1 staff, Riverhead High).

Sept. 24: Mount Sinai (1 student, Mount Sinai High).

Plainview-Old Bethpage (1 staff, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High).

BOCES Rosemary Kennedy School and the Center for Community Adjustment, Wantagh (3 staff).

Sept. 23: Harborfields (1 student, Lahey Elementary).

Northport-East Northport (1 student, Northport High).

Sept. 22: Kellenberg Memorial High, Uniondale (1 student).

Lindenhurst (1 student, Lindenhurst High).

Massapequa (1 student, Ames School).

Three Village (1 case, Ward Melville High).

Sept. 21: BOCES Willet Avenue School, Hicksville (1 staff).

Port Washington (1 student, Weber Middle).

Riverhead (1 staff, Riverhead Middle).

William Floyd (1 student, William Floyd Middle).

Sept. 20: Deer Park (1 student, Deer Park High).

Eastport-South Manor (1 staff, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High).

Harborfields (1 student, Harborfields High).

Port Jefferson (1 student, Port Jefferson Middle).

Smithtown (1 student, Smithtown High West).

Sept. 18: East Meadow (1 student, Bowling Green Elementary).

Islip (1 student, Sherwood Elementary).

North Babylon (2 workers, North Babylon High).

Sept. 17: Cold Spring Harbor (1 student, Cold Spring Harbor Jr.-Sr. High).

Copiague (1 case, Wiley Elementary).

Farmingdale (1 student, Saltzman Elementary).

Longwood (1 staff, Walters Elementary).

Massapequa (1 case, Birch Lane Elementary, 1 case, Massapequa High).

St. Anthony High (1 staff).

Sept. 16: North Babylon (2 workers, North Babylon High).

Port Jefferson (1 student, Edna Spear Elementary).

Port Washington (1 case, nonspecific).

Sept. 15: Comsewogue (nonspecific, Comsewogue High).

East Rockaway (1 staff, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. High).

Kings Park (1 student, Kings Park High).

Lindenhurst (1 student, Rall Elementary).

Massapequa (1 student, Berner Middle).

Middle Country (1 student, 1 staff, Newfield High).

Plainview-Old Bethpage (1 worker, Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle)

Three Village (nonspecific).

Sept. 14: Bay Shore (1 staff, Fifth Avenue Elementary).

Malverne (1 staff, Malverne Sr. High).

Oyster Bay-E. Norwich (1 student, Oyster Bay High; 1 student, T. Roosevelt Elementary; 1 student, Vernon School).

Port Washington (1 student, Daly Elementary; 1 student, Schreiber High).

Remsenburg-Speonk (1 student, Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary).

Sachem (1 student, Chippewa Elementary).

South Huntington (1 teacher, Countrywood Primary Center).

Syosset (1 staff, South Woods Middle).

Three Village (1 nonspecific, Minnesauke Elementary; 1 nonspecific, Ward Melville High).

West Babylon (1 staff, West Babylon Jr. High).

Sept. 13: Plainedge (1 student, unspecified)

Sept. 11: Seaford (1 student, Seaford Middle).

Valley Stream Central (1 student, Valley Stream North High).

Sept. 10: East Meadow (1 student, W.T. Clarke High).

Farmingdale (1 staff, Farmingdale High).

Sept. 7: Riverhead (2 students, Aquebogue Elementary).

Southold (2 staff, unspecified).

Sept. 6: Sewanhaka (1 staff, New Hyde Park High)

Sept. 4: Carle Place (4 students, unspecified which schools).

Sept. 2: Bellmore-Merrick (1 staff, Merrick Avenue Middle).

Islip (1 teacher, Islip High).

Smithtown (1 staff, St. James Elementary).