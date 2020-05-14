ALBANY — A bipartisan bill to help essential workers, including police, firefighters, transit workers and postal carriers, who get sick, injured or die while serving during the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced in Congress Thursday.

The Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act is patterned after a similar fund created to help workers who became sick in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Benefits to help pay health care costs could be paid to any worker deemed essential and ordered to work, which could include grocery workers and others who had to work during the pandemic.

“We have to stand together,” said Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) in supporting the bill in the Democratic-controlled House. “This should not be a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s an American issue … I have absolutely no doubt there is a great need for this in my district and other districts on Long Island, but especially in Nassau and Suffolk counties and in New York City.

The bill also would provide funding for health costs to cover relatives who contract the virus while living in the same household with essential workers. The federal funding would flow only after any other health insurance benefits were exhausted, said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan).

“Long Island Rail Road employees are coming in every day and truly are heroes,” said Anthony Simon, general chairman of the SMART Transportation Division of the union that represents sheet metal, air, rail and other transportation workers.

The Democratic sponsors said they believe the bill would draw support in the Republican-controlled Senate because the need is clear in every state.

“Everyone recognizes this is a national problem,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan). “Right now, workers all over this country are putting their lives on the line to help their sick neighbors, to keep … our essential services running.”

There is no estimated cost yet, but that will soon be calculated, Maloney said.

“These families have made immense sacrifices,” Maloney said. “It is up to Congress to be sure that we are there if they fall ill … we have a moral responsibility to help those who are risking their lives every day.”