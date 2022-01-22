The continuing decline in COVID-19 cases means it’s much less risky to go into indoor public spaces than just a few weeks ago, although, with numbers still relatively high, not as low-risk as over the summer, one Long Island infectious disease expert said.

"It’s always been a risk versus benefit ratio for everyone," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology at Northwell Health. "People have various degrees of being risk-averse and not. But clearly we can all say the calculus is significantly changing to it being less risky, whatever event it was."

Long Island’s seven-day rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus declined again Friday, to 13.19%, according to state Department of Health data released Saturday. That’s less than half the rate than on Jan. 5, when it stood at nearly 27%.

There were 2,723 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, compared with the Dec. 31 omicron-wave peak of 14,519. That is out of 26,166 test results, for a one-day positivity rate of 10.41%. Those numbers don’t include many positive results from home coronavirus tests nor of people who had contracted the virus but were never tested.

Health experts prefer to focus on seven-day rates, because they smooth out anomalies, but the one-day rate has been steadily falling most of the month.

A brighter forecast

Farber predicted that rates would continue to decline.

"I obviously can’t predict how low and when we will bottom out," he said. "But I think for the first time in a long time things look really good. Things will continue to improve significantly. I think we have a lot to look forward to in the next month."

Statewide, Friday was the second day in a row that the one-day positivity rate dipped below 10%, where it had not been since Dec. 20. It was 9.23%.

"Two months ago, we would have said, ‘10%, sound the alarms,’" Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a transportation-related event in Buffalo. "We had 23% statewide a few weeks ago. This is extraordinary progress."

Farber echoed the governor’s point: Rates are still much higher than throughout most of 2021.

"They’re nothing like they were over the summer, when positivity rates were less than 1%," he said. "We’re now happy they’re 9%. We’re going in the right direction, and whatever risk there was two weeks ago, it’s significantly lower now, and I think it will be significantly lower in two weeks."

With rates still high, "I certainly do not recommend going to a crowded bar with unmasked people," he said.

Places where people are spaced out more, where patrons are wearing masks and venues with good ventilation are less risky, he said.

"I’m not in a position to tell people what they should be doing and not doing, but the risk is getting lower, and boosted people can feel fairly safe if they’re not immunosuppressed," he said. "It’s very unlikely they’re going to wind up in a hospital and die of this disease. In the worst-case scenario, they may get a flulike illness that resolves."

Data supports boosters

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Thursday and Friday showed that people with booster shots are 4.9 times less likely to get infected with the coronavirus than unvaccinated people. Those who have two vaccine doses but not a booster are 2.8 times less likely to get infected.

Unvaccinated adults are 90% more likely to be hospitalized than boosted adults, and unvaccinated people 65 and older are 49 times more likely to end up in a hospital with COVID-19 than seniors who have received booster shots, the new research shows.

Hospitalizations continued to decline Friday. On Long Island, there were 1,754 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — although 42% of those patients were initially admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, state data collected from hospitals show. Some, though, may not have been hospitalized if they hadn’t contracted the virus, because the coronavirus can exacerbate other health conditions.

Hospitalizations on the Island were down from 1,832 on Thursday and 2,254 on Jan. 11.

Case and hospitalization numbers are not reflected until later in deaths, which Friday were above 150 for the 12th straight day. On Friday, 179 New Yorkers died of COVID-19, including 10 Suffolk and nine Nassau residents.

Farber said "one silver lining of this omicron outbreak" is that because many people got infected, there are more people with "baseline immunity," either from infection, vaccination or both.

Even so, "reinfections will certainly occur," and for anyone still unvaccinated who was infected during the omicron surge, vaccination "dramatically increases the risk they won’t become reinfected and that they’ll have better immunity against future variants."

