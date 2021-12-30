Long Island hospitals are reporting a big increase in employees out sick with COVID-19 as hospitalizations surge, while long lines persisted Thursday at coronavirus testing sites amid rapidly increasing case numbers.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have increased more than 50% statewide in just five days, to 7,373 on Wednesday, from 4,891 on Dec. 24. Last year during the same time period, hospitalizations increased less than 14%.

"People are desperate and we’re seeing it now and we’re working as efficiently as possible to get tests to them," outgoing Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said after a news conference at Mitchel Field in Uniondale, where cars lined up for hours Thursday morning to receive at-home rapid coronavirus tests. "There’s such scarcity and it is like a bread line. As many as the state can give us, we will take them."

Stony Brook Medicine reported 482 positive COVID-19 tests among its employees between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside says more than 100 employees are out sick, and other medical systems and nursing homes also are reporting big increases in sick employees.

Hospital officials said they’re able to handle the surge, even with more employees calling in sick, but they’re preparing for the worst.

Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University, said that, based on the huge increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are on track to at least double before the current surge is over, if the trajectory of the spread of the virus follows last winter’s pattern.

Last winter, hospitalizations statewide peaked on Jan. 19.

"What we don’t know at this point is really what omicron is going to do — if this is all it’s doing and it will recede like last year, or whether it will continue to increase because it’s a different beast," Clouston said. "We don’t really know. If we assume it’s similar to last year, it’s at least a doubling. If we assume it’s worse, it could be worse."

Long Island’s seven-day average of coronavirus tests coming back as positive jumped again on Wednesday, to 18.78%, up from 12.13% a week before. The statewide rate was 16.21%, and it was 16.9% in New York City.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has nearly tripled Islandwide since Sunday. In Suffolk, there were 2,098 cases on Sunday and 5,772 on Wednesday. In Nassau, there were 2,530 on Sunday and 6,861 on Wednesday.

