TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increase more than 50% in five-day span

COVID-19 testing kits are distributed at Mitchel Field

COVID-19 testing kits are distributed at Mitchel Field in Uniondale on Thursday, as Long Island continued to face a significant surge of the virus. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Olson and John Asbury david.olson@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
Print

Long Island hospitals are reporting a big increase in employees out sick with COVID-19 as hospitalizations surge, while long lines persisted Thursday at coronavirus testing sites amid rapidly increasing case numbers.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have increased more than 50% statewide in just five days, to 7,373 on Wednesday, from 4,891 on Dec. 24. Last year during the same time period, hospitalizations increased less than 14%.

"People are desperate and we’re seeing it now and we’re working as efficiently as possible to get tests to them," outgoing Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said after a news conference at Mitchel Field in Uniondale, where cars lined up for hours Thursday morning to receive at-home rapid coronavirus tests. "There’s such scarcity and it is like a bread line. As many as the state can give us, we will take them."

Stony Brook Medicine reported 482 positive COVID-19 tests among its employees between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside says more than 100 employees are out sick, and other medical systems and nursing homes also are reporting big increases in sick employees.

Hospital officials said they’re able to handle the surge, even with more employees calling in sick, but they’re preparing for the worst.

Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University, said that, based on the huge increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are on track to at least double before the current surge is over, if the trajectory of the spread of the virus follows last winter’s pattern.

Last winter, hospitalizations statewide peaked on Jan. 19.

"What we don’t know at this point is really what omicron is going to do — if this is all it’s doing and it will recede like last year, or whether it will continue to increase because it’s a different beast," Clouston said. "We don’t really know. If we assume it’s similar to last year, it’s at least a doubling. If we assume it’s worse, it could be worse."

Long Island’s seven-day average of coronavirus tests coming back as positive jumped again on Wednesday, to 18.78%, up from 12.13% a week before. The statewide rate was 16.21%, and it was 16.9% in New York City.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has nearly tripled Islandwide since Sunday. In Suffolk, there were 2,098 cases on Sunday and 5,772 on Wednesday. In Nassau, there were 2,530 on Sunday and 6,861 on Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

Health

The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
A sign greets customers at a business on
Do you need a mask? Here's a guide to policies at stores around LI
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?