New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called on teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and said the numbers showed improvement in that age group.

"We’ve got to get young people vaccinated, especially with school coming on soon," de Blasio said in a morning news briefing.

For New Yorkers ages 12-17, vaccinations are up 22%, he said, calling it "the biggest jump for any big city in America," 9% higher than the national average with 60% of those 12-and-older vaccinated.

As part of the vaccination campaign, de Blasio announced a "Weekend of Faith," from Friday through Sunday, with mobile vaccination sites at more than 50 houses of worship in all five boroughs. This will include the distribution of 5,000 backpacks that will contain vaccination information.

Appearing at the morning briefing were Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Rev. A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, FDNY chaplain and radio personality Rabbi Joseph Potasnik — all of whom urged people to get vaccinated.

"Count on the Catholic family in all five boroughs to support you vigorously," Dolan said, adding: "I will encourage our people enthusiastically to get vaccinated."

The announcements follow new guidelines from de Blasio and the New York City Department of Education to deal with COVID and school safety before the start of classes in September.

The protocols will require all DOE employees, including school-based staff, to be vaccinated — with all employees required to provide proof they’ve received at least one vaccination dose by Sept. 27. The DOE also is "strongly" encouraging vaccination for all students age 12 and over.

Additionally, officials announced, every school will have 10% of its unvaccinated population "who have submitted consent for testing" to be tested biweekly. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated won't have to be tested.

Positive cases in elementary school classrooms will result in all students in the class to quarantine for 10 days, officials said. Those students will receive live remote instruction.

For middle school and high school students, those at least 12 years old and vaccinated, who show no symptoms, will be allowed to continue in-person school attendance — though these students will be "encouraged" to take a COVID test 3-5 days after any potential exposure, officials said.

For those students who show symptoms, they will be directed to quarantine for 10 calendar days, even if vaccinated. For unvaccinated students 12 and over who show symptoms, they will be asked to take a COVID test on Day 5 of their quarantine — and will be allowed to return to class after Day 7, following a negative test.

New York City has detailed a list of medical conditions that would qualify a student for so-called medically necessary instruction through digital platforms. These include active cancer, chronic renal diseases, sickle cell, leukemia, heart conditions and metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis and a long list of other exemptions.

