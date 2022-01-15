Gov. Hochul on COVID surge: 'We're not through this yet'

The winter surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant continued to level off in New York, though somewhat unevenly, as some measurements decreased slightly while others inched upward, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

Hochul made it clear that the state was in no way out of the danger zone with the virus, but the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations were no longer skyrocketing.

"We are turning the corner on the winter surge, but we're not through this yet," Hochul said. "Please keep getting vaccinated, getting the booster dose, getting our children vaccinated, and wearing non-cloth masks."

The number of new cases in the state was 47,870 on Friday, down from 49,027 the prior day — and a long ways away from the record 90,132 on Jan. 7, state figures showed.

Nassau County had 3,154 new cases, a slight drop from the 3,195 the prior day. Suffolk had 3,563 cases, a notch upward from the 3,342 the day before, according to state numbers. Nonetheless, the Island is seeing about half the cases it has seen during the peak of the winter surge.

The state saw 187 deaths, up from 177 the day before. The deaths included 14 people in Nassau and 16 in Suffolk.

Officials expect that decreases in the number of deaths might lag somewhat behind the overall decrease in cases.

Hospitalizations in the state decreased by 38 to 12,169, the figures said. Although the number of people in the ICU inched up by 34 to 1,653, figures said.

The state's percentage of positive daily cases was 14.62%, a great reduction from the surge-high of 23.17% on Jan. 2, figures said.

Meanwhile, Long Island's seven-day average percentage of positive test results continued to decline, from 23.29% Wednesday to 22.17% Thursday to the current figure of 20.86%, the figures said.

New York City saw 23,054 cases, down from 31,530 the prior day — and a big drop from the 44,278 cases on Jan. 6.

On Long Island, a total of 1,987 additional people completed their vaccine series Friday, for a total of 1.87 million. In addition, 9,626 people received the booster Friday.

Hochul continued to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against the virus.

"Let's not undo all the hard work we've put in to bring the numbers down," she said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

