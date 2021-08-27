NY health department mandates masks in all pre-K to grade 12 schools

Face masks are to be mandated inside all public and private school buildings under an emergency regulation filed by the state health department, a spokeswoman said Friday evening.

The regulation covers prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to the spokeswoman, Jill Montag.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said about school masking: "Get used to it, my friends! I’m going to make sure that that environment for school is safe for our children, teachers, and administrators."

Meanwhile, the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island announced a coronavirus-vaccine mandate for clergy and other personnel beginning Sept. 15, with an exception only for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

And those who are unvaccinated must wear masks indoors and be tested for the virus every 10 days, the Right Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, bishop of Long Island, said in a note dated Thursday.

He called vaccination "the only sure way to prevent the spread of the virus, and to ensure the pandemic’s end."

"We have an obligation as the church to do everything in our power to ensure the safety and well-being of the people we are called to serve. Getting vaccinated is a way to express our love of God and our love of neighbor in the midst of this crisis," the note said. "This is tangibly an outward and visible sign of our love and care for God’s people. Getting vaccinated is our ‘being our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.’ "

There are about 41,000 parishioners, and 129 churches, in the diocese, which also covers Queens and Brooklyn, a spokesman said.

Asked about the Episcopal mandate, and whether the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, which covers the Island and is the largest group of Christians, would impose a mandate, Sean Dolan, a diocesan spokesman, did not comment.

Around the country, some religious institutions have required proof of vaccine to varying degrees, or not at all.

In Chicago earlier this month, for example, the city’s Roman Catholic diocese announced a vaccine mandate for clergy and other personnel.

About 78.9% of adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 70.9% are fully vaccinated, across New York State, according to the state's vaccine tracker Friday.

A news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said there were 1,115 new cases on Thursday, down from 1,224 the day before. There were 18 deaths, including 2 in Suffolk, four in New York City, and none in Nassau, according to the release. The positivity rate of coronavirus vaccination is 4.17% on the Island on Wednesday, 4.15% on Tuesday and 3.92% on Monday, the release said.

Also Friday, the New York State Bar Association issued a recommendation that every employer impose a vaccine mandate for all workers who do face-to-face meetings or work in an office, according to a news release. The association wants law firms to lead by example.

And on Friday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that those who get vaccinated at Westbury’s Hicks Nurseries, where Moderna is available, would get as an incentive a $25 gift card to the nursery.

The $25 incentive joins a growing list from around the country of entities trying to tamp down the virus. Vaccination bonuses include $100 in New York City, a $1.5 million lottery in California, and a $20 Arkansas Game and Fish certificate for fishing and/or hunting licenses, according to a list from the National Governors Association.

And in Alabama, the association says, those who get vaccinated or tested can do two loops in their car or truck at highway speed on the Talladega Superspeedway track.