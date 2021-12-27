About 3 million free COVID-19 tests will be distributed in New York by the end of the week, officials said Monday, as people snapped up appointments for new testing sites on Long Island and the number of cases remained high.

Demand for testing has boomed as New Yorkers, concerned about the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, have been waiting for hours outside overburdened urgent care centers and other test sites.

But a glitch in a new online portal created to let New Yorkers sign up at 13 new COVID-19 testing sites set to open Wednesday, allowed people to make appointments for Monday and Tuesday even though the locations were empty.

The portal, a joint effort of the state and BioReference Laboratories, launched early Monday morning and included two Long Island sites — IBEW Local 25 in Hauppauge and Kennedy Memorial Park in Hempstead.

In a statement to Newsday, BioReference acknowledged the error and said it will provide testing to those who signed up for the nonexistent slots on Monday and Tuesday.

"In response to the patient demand for COVID-19 testing, BioReference is offering Scarlet Health, an on-location service that comes to patients’ homes and/or workplace to collect COVID-19 specimens, for those who scheduled appointments today and tomorrow," said Hillary Titus, vice president of external communications at the New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories. "Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the defined New York sites will open as scheduled for Wednesday, December 29."

Regular hours for the testing site at IBEW will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Kennedy Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of the 3 million tests will be distributed to school districts, said Gov. Kathy Hochul, in an aggressive push to make sure they can remain open during the pandemic.

"We have a strong public interest in keeping our kids in school," Hochul said Monday morning during a news conference in Albany. "We went through the social experiment of keeping them isolated and what teachers had to go through and parents and the children was extraordinary, and the results are now showing that the learning did not continue the way it should have, that we had hoped it would."

Hochul and acting New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett also reiterated concerns about the growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in children.

Bassett said there were 70 pediatric hospital admissions across the state between Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, increasing to 104 the following week. The figures have not yet been tallied for the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, but that number jumped to at least 184 admissions, she said.

"People continue to think children don't become infected with COVID," Bassett said. "This is not true. Children become infected and some will be hospitalized."

She said vaccination rates among children are still too low.

According to figures released by the state on Sunday, there were 49,708 new positive cases of COVID-19 across New York on Dec. 24 out of 400,030 test results. On Dec. 25, there were 36,454 new positive cases out of 257,325 test results.

Of those cases, 3,438 were in Nassau County and 3,353 were in Suffolk County.

Long Island continued to lead the state on Sunday in the seven-day average for positivity in testing, with 14.79%. The statewide rate was 11.7%.

