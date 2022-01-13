As omicron surge peaks on LI, test result delays linger, death toll stays high

The omicron surge showed further signs of hitting a peak on Long Island on Wednesday, though there were widespread reported delays in getting results for COVID-19 PCR tests and the statewide daily death toll reached its highest level in nearly a year.

Some Long Islanders say their results have been delayed for seven days or more, which makes the tests effectively useless, given the CDC's guidelines saying infections require five days of isolation.

Complaints about the delays came as the number of daily deaths from causes linked to the virus jumped to 196 in the state on Wednesday, the highest level in nearly a year and up from 160 the previous day.

Fatalities from the virus on Wednesday included 13 people in Nassau and 12 in Suffolk.

Still, there were optimistic signs when it came to the positivity levels on Long Island and across the state. They dropped for the seventh day in a row, indicating the omicron surge may be peaking.

William McCann of Williston Park says he went to a state-run testing site in Hauppauge on Dec. 29, and was told by a worker he would get the results in 24 hours or 48 hours "max."

He didn’t get the results until a week later — well after he needed to know if he was positive for a New Year's family gathering.

The PCR test is "useless," said McGann, 59, a state court worker who was suffering from a scratchy throat and runny nose. "What’s the point" if the results don’t come until a week later, he wondered.

Others are reporting similar delays at both government-run and private sector testing locations.

Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of Northwell Health Labs, said waits of seven days for results are not uncommon in many facilities, though Northwell itself is trying to process tests within 48 hours.

Major national laboratories "are all completely overwhelmed with this omicron spike," Breining said.

That is because omicron "is spreading like wildfire," public awareness of the need to get tested has soared, and the capacity to conduct tests is at unprecedented levels, he said.

"The question becomes how useful is a result a week out from getting" the test, he added. "A week is a long time to wait for a result."

The New York State Department of Health said Thursday that the average turnaround time for test results in the state is three days, though it is higher on Long Island.

The state is working with BioReference Laboratories, which processes the tests done at Hauppauge and other state sites, to try to improve the turnaround times, the department said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in December authorized certified clinical laboratories to use out-of-state facilities for COVID-19 testing to try to speed up processing times, the department said.

On its website, New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories says: "We are experiencing an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 test volume as a result of the Omicron Variant, the cold weather, and our staff absences from COVID-19 infections.

"At this time, we are experiencing longer than normal turnaround times for test results, and our customer service center is receiving a surge in call volumes, has longer than average wait times, and delayed responses on messaging platforms.

"We are doing our best to return our service to the levels you have come to expect from our laboratory."

On its website, CityMD, another popular urgent care chain for COVID-19 testing, said it is taking three to five days to turn around results for PCR tests. But some Long Islanders say the wait is a week.

McGann said his frustrations also extended to securing a testing appointment itself: he tried booking an appointment at pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walgreens, but it was impossible to land anything within a few days.

Sara Kardasz, of Coram, said she went to a Patchogue Urgent Care satellite location in Middle Island to get tested for COVID-19 and was told the result would take five to seven days.

"I was rather surprised by that, but thought it was not too horrible," she said. "On the fifth day, I went back to the site to ask about the testing results. At that point, I was told it would take 10 to 12 days. What's the point of getting tested if the results will take 10 to 12 days?"

A medical assistant at Patchogue Medical Care said the company was experiencing delays in getting results because of backlogs at laboratories, but has switched to a new lab, which is promising to get results out in 24 to 48 hours.

Kardaz said: "Maybe what we need is not more tests, but more labs to get the results out quicker."

Meanwhile, a new state-run testing site opened at Farmingdale State College on Thursday, adding to the roster of state sites on the Island in Hempstead, Hauppauge and Stony Brook University.

Breining, of Northwell, said he hopes the situation will improve soon since positivity levels and case numbers appear to be plateauing on Long Island.

"I think we’ve hit the peak of this thing, and that should make things better," he said.

The seven-day positivity level in testing for the virus dropped by a full percentage point on Long Island in the last day, hitting 23.29% on Wednesday. That was down from a record high of 26.76% a week ago.

The number of new daily cases remained high, but well below records set in the last couple of weeks. Nassau registered 4,098 new cases, while Suffolk had 4,413.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 dropped by 219, to 12,452.

