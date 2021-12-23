As the omicron variant spreads across the region, New York State has broken its record for reported new daily COVID-19 cases.

On Long Island this past week, the region recorded the highest seven-day virus positivity level in the state.

What should you do if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive? Here's the latest guidance.

If you’re feeling sick

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State say to get tested and to isolate yourself until you know your results. The CDC recommends avoiding public transportation and leaving home at all unless it’s to seek medical care.

Where to get tested

Many pharmacies, urgent care centers and other medical offices offer COVID-19 tests. Some locations require making an appointment ahead of time or have other specific requirements.

New York State has a searchable tool you can use to find a test site near you.

Try scheduling an appointment online at places such as Walgreens, which offers drive-thru testing, or CVS with the online scheduler.

New York City-run test sites are open to anyone regardless of residency. You can find one with the resources on its website, which include mobile, pop-up and rapid-testing sites.

You can also consider using at-home test kits, which are in high demand. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization, or EUA, for several at-home COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of Northwell Health Labs, told Newsday that rapid antigen tests deliver results within minutes, while a PCR test, or polymerase chain reaction, doesn’t deliver quick results but is more sensitive. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state will make at-home PCR tests available through an online portal and send millions of rapid antigen tests to counties for distribution.

Dr. Richard B. Schwarz, the medical director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, said while rapid tests are convenient, there’s a higher incidence of false negative results.

"What most of us feel is that the rapids are OK for screening people, you know, who have no symptoms and no history of it, but for somebody who is sick or somebody who's been sick, the PCR is much more reliable," he said.

If you test positive

Isolate yourself:

If you have symptoms: The state and the CDC say to isolate for 10 days after the date your symptoms begin.

If you don’t have symptoms: Isolate for 10 days after the date you tested positive. The CDC says to restart the 10 days of isolation if and when symptoms start.

Isolation means staying home, avoiding contact with others in your home and using a separate room and bathroom if possible, according to the CDC. Schwarz said ideally people should stay in a separate room away from others, but that not may not be possible if there are multiple people living in an apartment or house.

"If you can’t stay away from others, at the very least people should be masked around each other," he said.

Keep track of your symptoms:

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, chills and a cough, among others. The CDC has a list of possible symptoms you can watch for.

If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, an inability to stay awake or discolored skin, lips or nails, the CDC recommends seeking emergency medical attention.

The state recommends people who test positive notify a primary care doctor so they can advise on the proper treatment.

The CDC also recommends that those who have severe symptoms of COVID-19 or are immunocompromised and test positive should consult with a medical provider for instructions on isolation time, treatment or whether further testing is needed.

Schwarz said being isolated protects others from being infected, but those testing positive also needs to take care of themselves.

"People need to rest and stay well hydrated because this virus can be exhausting," he said.

When can isolation end?

The CDC recommends the isolation period can end after the 10 days if you’re fever-free for 24 hours without medication and other symptoms have improved. But after 10 days, can people go out in public again? Schwarz said the answer is complex.

"This is part of the problem that gets people confused," he said. "Are you OK to go out into the general population? Probably. Are you OK to be around an infant or somebody who's on chemotherapy? Maybe not."

He said it’s recommended for people to get repeat tests and stay away from immunocompromised people until they test negative.

If you’ve been exposed

The CDC says to quarantine for 14 days if you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive, unless:

You’ve been fully vaccinated and don’t have symptoms.

You tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days, recovered and no longer have symptoms.

Those who are fully vaccinated should still get tested five to seven days after exposure with or without symptoms. Anyone should wear a mask indoors for 14 days after exposure or until they get a negative test result, and should isolate and get tested immediately if symptoms develop.

Contact tracing

Someone with COVID-19 can spread infection two days before symptoms or a positive test, according to the CDC. Officials recommend notifying any close contacts you may have exposed while you were infected. The CDC defines a close contact as anyone you were within 6 feet of for a total of 15 minutes or more over 24 hours.

If you test positive, a contact tracer should be in touch with you with more information and to connect with others you may have had contact with, which may include people you work with, have visited or live with. The state says to let people know they may be getting contacted by a tracer and to encourage them to answer a confidential call from "NYS Contact Tracing" (518-387-9993).

If your child tests positive, the CDC says the school should be notified of the positive result. The student should stay home from school and activities and follow the school's instructions for COVID-19 protocols.

Schwarz noted that CDC and other public health recommendations can change quickly, and he urged people to stay updated.

"If someone tests positive, the first thing they need to do is stay home," Schwarz said. "Because it’s not just about them, it’s about the other people they can infect."