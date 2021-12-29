Long Island has been hit hard by this winter surge of coronavirus cases and the omicron variant.

Residents have struggled to find COVID-19 testing appointments or have stood in long lines at urgent care centers to try to get a test. The CityMD urgent care chain temporarily shut some locations in part because they were inundated with people asking for tests, the company said.

In addition to urgent care centers and medical offices, more test sites have recently opened around the region — and we compiled some options for you. For a starting point, New York State offers this searchable tool to find a test site near your location. Take a look at some of the other suggestions below.

We’ll update this guide as information updates.

Try finding an appointment at a state-run site. The state’s online scheduling portal for COVID-19 tests went live this week, offering appointments at 13 new testing sites, two of which are on Long Island. Appointments at these sites can only be made through the state’s online portal linked here — not by calling the sites directly.

IBEW Local 25 in Hauppauge will have appointments Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

will have appointments Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kennedy Memorial Park in Hempstead will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check what the counties are offering. On Thursday, Nassau County will be distributing 20,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits to county residents at a drive-through event starting at 10 a.m. at Mitchel Field in Uniondale. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone had announced three new testing sites that will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Baseline Health and Reef Technologies will administer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at the following sites:

Heckscher State Park , Field 8 at 1 Heckscher State Parkway in East Islip is open. Operates Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a testing capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day.

at 1 Heckscher State Parkway in East Islip is open. Operates Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a testing capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day. Red Creek Park at 102 Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays will open Jan. 3. Operates Mondays only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a testing capacity of up to 500 tests a day.

at 102 Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays will open Jan. 3. Operates Mondays only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a testing capacity of up to 500 tests a day. Cathedral Pines County Park at 116 Yaphank Middle Island Road in Middle Island will open Jan. 4. Operates Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a testing capacity of up to 500 tests per day.

Find an appointment at a Northwell Health site. Northwell Health opened two appointment-only, drive-through testing sites on Long Island. They operate Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and appointments can be made online at this link. They can accommodate up to 500 people per day:

Christopher Morley Park at 500 Searington Road North in Roslyn.

Across from the Peconic Medical Center campus at 1225 Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead.

These drive-through locations offer rapid polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests that people self-administer in their cars, then return to officials for processing with Northwell’s Lab Gold testing software.

Check your local pharmacy. Several pharmacies offer different types of COVID-19 tests and many require making appointments ahead of time.

You can look online for testing appointments at places like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.

Look in New York City. New York City-run test sites are open to anyone regardless of residency. You can find one with the resources on this website, which include mobile, pop-up and rapid-testing sites.

Take a look at some options for at-home tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization for several at-home COVID-19 tests, some of which require a prescription or may be over the counter. The agency lists the molecular tests and antigen tests that have received EUA on its website.

This is not an exhaustive list, and the FDA says any test could result in false negatives or positives and recommends seeking care from health care professionals if you test negative and have symptoms.

Here are some options that may be found in drugstores or online, although some tests may be out of stock due to availability and high demand: