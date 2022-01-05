What to know about Stony Brook COVID-19 testing site opening Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul is opening a COVID-19 testing site at Stony Brook University on Friday, amid the huge demand for testing, but it will not be the type of mass site that operated at the university when the pandemic first broke out.

Instead, this site will have a capacity of 275 tests per day. When the initial testing operation opened at Stony Brook in March 2020, it had the capacity for up to 1,000 tests daily.

The Stony Brook site is one of ten locations the state is opening at SUNY campuses throughout New York. The local site will be at 1500 Development Dr. near where the state currently runs a mass vaccination site. It will function between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There's an online portal for making appointments.

Like the other nine sites, it will have a capacity of 225 appointments a day and up to 50 walk-ins, Hochul’s office said.

Reps. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) have called on fellow Democrat Hochul to also reopen the mass testing site at Jones Beach State Park, but the governor has made no announcement about that. Suozzi is running against Hochul in the primary for governor this year.

The state did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the testing capacity at Stony Brook or why it is not reopening the mass site at Jones Beach.

Demand for testing remains high on Long Island. Many people continue to line up for hours starting in the predawn darkness in frigid cold to get tested at locations such as CityMD.

Rice wrote to Hochul on Dec. 17 asking for the mass testing sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook to reopen.

"At the height of the pandemic, these sites served as safe, reliable, and convenient testing locations for my constituents," Rice wrote. "As of Thursday, December 16th, Long Island’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate has surged past seven percent — the highest positivity rate since January — demonstrating the need for additional testing capacity."

The seven-day rate has since skyrocketed far beyond that, reaching 25.47% in the latest results, while both Long Island and New York State have shattered records for daily new cases of COVID-19 amid the omicron-fueled surge.

The State Department of Health contended in a statement that "COVID-19 testing is widely available at over 1,800 sites statewide" including pharmacies and that "we continue to do everything possible to expand testing."

Those efforts include two other new state-run sites on Long Island in Hauppauge and Hempstead, the department said. The state is also distributing thousands of at-home test kits to families of students.

"With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed," Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday evening as she announced the Stony Brook site.

But getting a test still isn’t easy for many people.

The state sites in Hauppauge and Hempstead, for instance, have few appointments available until next week, on Wednesday, according to the state website where people must register for an appointment.

At the CityMD in Sayville on Tuesday, about 25 people were already lined up by 6:45 a.m. in the bitter cold waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m.

People brought beach chairs to sit on during the wait.

When the doors finally opened, in what is standard protocol, people checked in with their mobile phone numbers and received a text later in the day to come back for the actual test.

At Heckscher State Park, where Suffolk County is running a testing site Mondays through Thursdays with a capacity of 1,000 tests a day, workers said Tuesday was a good day — lines were relatively short. Other days they have to turn people away.

The county is also running a site at Cathedral Pines County Park in Middle Island on Tuesdays and Fridays with a capacity of 500 tests a day. Another one in Hampton Bays with the same capacity is open Mondays for school-required and community testing.

Rice said Wednesday she is grateful Hochul is opening the site at Stony Brook, to join the state's locations in Hauppauge and Hempstead.

"There is still clearly a need to expand testing capacity so the new site at Stony Brook is a welcome addition, and I will continue to advocate for more testing options in Nassau County," Rice said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

