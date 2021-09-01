LI districts await direction on possible NY testing requirement for school staff

Some Long Island school districts await word from the state on how routine COVID-19 testing for school staff would be done should New York mandate it.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she would work with the state Department of Health on a policy requiring schoolteachers and staff to undergo weekly testing unless they were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said the state was in the process of getting the legal clearance to require all staff at public and private schools statewide to submit to weekly testing or vaccination.

In a letter to the governor and other state leaders, officials in the William Floyd School District in Brookhaven Town asked several questions regarding vaccine requirements and testing for staff.

"Who will be required to administer the tests for those who have made the personal choice not to receive this vaccine? Who will pay for the tests? Is there a level of vaccination per district that can be achieved to forgo future testing?" read the letter signed by Superintendent Kevin Coster and Robert Vecchio, president of the board of education.

The letter also asks the governor’s office to reconsider the statewide mask mandate and return local control back to the school district. The district has proposed a "hybrid-masking" approach for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status where students can lower their masks when seated at their desk socially distanced from others."

The state Health Department and the governor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Some school districts throughout the state have announced plans for routine testing. The Syracuse City School District noted on its reopening plans that they were working with the local health department to conduct randomized, voluntary pool testing of students and staff.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Rochelle school leaders announced an agreement with the two unions that represent New Rochelle School District administrators, teachers and staff requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school or submit to weekly testing. They are still working on logistics, according to a notice on the school website.

News reports from Rochester reported that the city school district there agreed to a partnership with Walgreens for free weekly testing of unvaccinated staff.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.