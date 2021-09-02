TODAY'S PAPER
NY health panel approves COVID-19 reporting for all schools, possible staff testing

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

A state health panel unanimously approved two emergency regulations Thursday for New York schools — a requirement that all public and private schools report COVID-19 positive test results daily to the state Health Department and a potential testing requirement for unvaccinated staff.

The Special Public Health and Health Planning Council -in an emergency meeting — approved authorizing the commissioner of health to mandate routine COVID-19 testing "in certain settings, which may include schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings, and which may distinguish between individuals who have received full vaccination against COVID-19 and those who have not," according to a notice on the state Health Department’s website.

"The whole intent here is to achieve vaccination and we want to incent and motivate it in a variety of different ways," said Jeffrey Kraut, chair of the council and executive vice president of strategy and analytics at Northwell Health.

The regulations could be adjusted after they are reviewed by the Health Department, he said.

"What we also know in this council is that good data is foundational to good policy," he said. "And we stand by what we voted but we would encourage the department to feel — if it warrants — to please return to us" if adjustments are needed. The group can meet at a moment’s notice, he noted.

The state Department of Health did not immediately return a request for comment on what the next step would be on the council's approved measures. The same panel passed a mask mandate in late July, which was mandated in late August by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Check back for more on this developing story.

