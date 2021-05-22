COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in New York, Cuomo says

New York continued to advance in the battle against COVID-19, with fewer hospitalizations and ICU patients, and a falling positivity rate across New York, state figures that were released Saturday showed.

The state had 1,361 people hospitalized Friday, 83 fewer than the prior day, and the lowest number since Nov. 5, the state figures showed.

In addition, the number of people in ICUs decreased to 326, four fewer than the day before and the lowest level since Nov. 11.

"We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible — as quickly as possible," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. "The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people."

The state positivity rate of 0.80% was the lowest since Sept. 4. Of the 167,918 tests reported Friday, 1,347 came up positive, the state said.

Long Island's seven-day average for the positivity rate was even lower, at 0.79%, a drop from the rate of 0.89% on Wednesday.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state suffered 24 COVID-related deaths, a far cry from the approximately 800 deaths a day that were occurring during the height of the pandemic in April of last year. Two of those deaths were in Suffolk.

Nassau saw 71 new cases, for a total of 182,810, and Suffolk had 87 new cases for a total of 199,991, the figures showed.

Cuomo also announced that more than 1 million Excelsior Passes have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation voluntary platform in March. Excelsior Pass — which is now being utilized by venues, universities, stadiums and businesses statewide — is a free way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

"After a long and incredibly difficult year, New Yorkers are finally returning to normal life and getting back to work amid rising vaccination rates, and the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass is a key part of that restoration of normalcy," Cuomo said. "The fact that we've so quickly achieved a milestone — more than 1 million passes issued — speaks to New Yorkers' desire to resume many of the activities they've given up over the past year and is good news for bringing our economy back and building a stronger state for the future."

As of May 19, the state lifted capacity restrictions and adopted CDC guidance on masks and social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals. Under the new guidance, certain businesses may choose to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status and Excelsior Pass is an option. New Yorkers can always present alternate forms of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test results — such as paper forms — directly at businesses and venues.

Major sports venues across the state are already using Excelsior Pass to safely get even more fans back into stands, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, the Nassau Coliseum, Belmont Park, the Times Union Center, NBT Bank Stadium, the Carrier Dome, Sahlen Field — the temporary host of the Toronto Blue Jays — KeyBank Center, and Frontier Field.

Universities and colleges across New York — including State University of New York campuses such as the University at Buffalo, Binghamton University and Stony Brook University, as well as Syracuse University, Pace University and Long Island University — have already leveraged Excelsior Pass for in-person graduation ceremonies and large events, like sporting games, or plan to for the fall.

Cuomo continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and others.

"We're going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality," Cuomo said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.