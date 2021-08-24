Medical experts and some educators said Tuesday it may be time to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory, including in schools, and that process was already underway in some sectors.

Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has full approval from the FDA, schools, colleges, businesses, governments and other sectors are expected to see a rise in vaccinations.

Some experts think it should become mandatory, although some sectors, including some parents, say it should be their choice.

On Monday, Long Island’s most prominent business group called on business owners and their employees to get vaccinated, saying the delta variant is threatening the economic recovery.

Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer of Northwell Health, said mandatory vaccinations were already underway in some sectors, such as Madison Square Garden, where patrons must be vaccinated to enter events.

Frontline health workers in state-run hospitals also must be vaccinated, as well as teachers and staff in New York City public schools.

The federal government cannot order a national vaccine mandate, Battinelli said, so it will be done on a piecemeal basis in different states.

"It will be a variety of places – school systems, public places, business. And that’s their right, to enforce and have their own health policies."

"It will be very, very similar to what goes on for measles, mumps, rubella, tuberculosis. All sorts of preventative public health measures," he said.

Vaccines for students are already mandated in New York State for a variety of diseases, including chicken pox and measles. Without those vaccinations, students cannot enter school.

Some educators said Tuesday it may be time to do the same with COVID-19.

"I believe in science. I believe in the rule of law," said Richard Haase, president of the teachers union in the Half Hollow Hills school district.

"We have to do what we can to try to put the virus behind us and keep students and staff safe," he said. "Vaccines have been mandated for a long time."

Some teacher leaders say they are concerned about mandatory vaccination requirements, especially since they fear non-compliance could mean job termination.

Imposing a mandate like New York City did on Monday requiring vaccination for teachers and staff would be a "possibly problematic piece," said Nakia Wolf, head of the teachers union in Amityville.

Some parents say getting the vaccination should be a personal choice, and that mandating it would violate their freedoms. They also voice concern about the safety of the vaccine.

Battinelli said he hoped the FDA approval dispeled those fears.

"We have given hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses, and this is as safe as any vaccine we have ever given," he said. "I think schools should mandate the vaccine…and I think they are safe enough."

Meanwhile, in a public letter to business leaders, Matthew Cohen, president of the Long Island Association, said the economy was bouncing back from the pandemic. But "to continue this progress, I’m urging you to get vaccinated and asking you to encourage your employees to do the same," he said.

Cohen’s Aug. 23 letter coincided with the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

