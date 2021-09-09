New York City is extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, this time to workers at city-contracted child care sites such as prekindergarten and after-school facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

His announcement came hours before President Joe Biden is expected to order all federal employees and contractors to get their shots as he toughens mandates aimed at curbing the spread of the delta variant, which continues to kill thousands of people each week across the country.

The mandate in New York City is expected to cover "many thousands" of workers, de Blasio said at his daily news briefing.

The employees must have at least one dose by Sept. 27 under the rule. It is the same policy, and effective date, in place for public school personnel.

De Blasio said he wouldn’t yet mandate the vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said she was open to that possibility statewide, though she also said she realized some parents would be anxious about it.

De Blasio also said the city would begin enforcing its indoor vaccine mandate — covering venues such as eateries and concert halls — beginning Sept. 13.

To do so, New York will use 13 city agencies, including personnel from the Department of Environmental Protection, Taxi and Limousine Commission and sheriff’s office. The NYPD is not on the list. The mandate has been in place since last month but violators, such as businesses that fail to check, haven’t been fined.

De Blasio also said the city would pay physicians to refer patients to get vaccinated. It’s a $35 million program, but the mayor didn’t say how much each individual payment would be.

