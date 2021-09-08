Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a campaign to increase voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations among people ages 12 to 17, though she said she was open to making the shots mandatory for that group.

Vaccination rates in that age group are lagging — only about 50% are fully vaccinated, the governor said, and the state’s "Vax to School" safety campaign aims to improve that through voluntary compliance.

She did not rule out making it mandatory, although she noted many parents would be nervous about it.

Asked at a news briefing if she would make COVID-19 shots mandatory for school-age children the way shots for other diseases such as measles and chickenpox are, Hochul said, "That is certainly an option, but I am also aware that this is something that parents are very, very anxious about."

She added: "I want to encourage parents to understand the science and the data that should lead them to the same conclusion we all have — that this is the best thing you can do for your child if you want to protect them from this virus."

Hochul also said so-called breakthrough infections of fully vaccinated people getting sick with COVID-19 were extremely rare in New York, according to the data.

Just 0.5% of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are among people who are fully vaccinated, she said. And among fully vaccinated people, only 0.04% wind up in a hospital because of the virus.

"It is still a rarity," she said, though people should still wear masks when needed and wash their hands often to slow spread of the virus.

The state is also gearing up to provide third shots — or a "booster" — to people eight months after they receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, she said.

She expects there to be ample supply of the vaccine — unlike earlier this year when shots first became available — and said counties will set up mass distribution sites, unless they want help from the state.

Overall the state is doing fairly well among adults, with 81% of people over 18 years of age getting at least one shot, and 73% getting both shots, she said.

"That’s very good news," Hochul said.

About 61% of people aged 12 to 17 have received at least one shot, she said.

The "Vax to School" program will include a digital campaign to encourage young people to get their shots, she said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he didn’t expect COVID-19 to cause disruption this school year, which begins Sept. 13. He cited the mandatory vaccination of school personnel, the two-thirds of city 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated, and procedures relating to disinfecting and air purification at the city's more than 1400 school buildings.

"This is going to be one of those game-changer days, one of these days that we'll remember when we turn the corner on COVID," de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference from City Hall.

The schools chancellor, Meisha Ross Porter, promised that "every building is the gold standard of health and safety." Workers are "checking every space to ensure it has the ability to bring in fresh air and get rid of old air. They are ensuring that schools are stocked with PPE and signage is available to help direct students," she said.

Porter said 72% teachers had been vaccinated, and 65% of students 12 to 17 had gotten at least one dose.

Kevin Moran, her head of school operations, said every school building's air flow system had been inspected and approved by third-party engineers. Windows are open to the extent possible, particularly in older buildings built years ago following past pandemics. In buildings with HVAC systems, there are Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, or MERV, filters. CO2 testers and anemometers are being used to gauge air flow. There will be electrostatic sprayers to disinfect the building regularly, plus a 30-day supply of PPE at every school in case students need to mask.

De Blasio said the city was still negotiating with the teacher labor union, the United Federation of Teachers, over exceptions to the vaccine mandate.

With Matthew Chayes

