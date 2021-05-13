TODAY'S PAPER
Events set on LI today to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15

Paul Navarro, 17, of Hempstead, is vaccinated at

Paul Navarro, 17, of Hempstead, is vaccinated at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park last month. New Yorkers ages 12 to 15 can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin/Debbie Egan-Chin

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Long Island was ready to kick into high gear Thursday with COVID-19 vaccinations for the newest eligible group — children ages 12 to 15.

Nassau County officials along with leaders of some local hospitals were planning to stage events where some of the first Long Islanders in that group get their shots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 15 on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its seal of approval Wednesday.

Hours later, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo added his state’s approval.

A "vaxmobile" was scheduled to start giving the Pfizer vaccine to some of the newly eligible youths Thursday afternoon at St. Mary of the Isle Roman Catholic Church in Long Beach.

The vehicle, operated by Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, is headed Friday afternoon to the De La Salle School in Freeport, where some 12- to 15-year-olds also will receive the shot.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran planned to attend an event Thursday afternoon at Nassau Community College in Garden City, where some of the newly eligible youths will be able to get their Pfizer shots starting Thursday. The county is partnering with Northwell Health for the four-day "student vaccination" event at the college.

Residents can sign up at NassauCountyNY.Gov/Vaccine.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

