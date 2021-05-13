Long Island was ready to kick into high gear Thursday with COVID-19 vaccinations for the newest eligible group — children ages 12 to 15.

Nassau County officials along with leaders of some local hospitals were planning to stage events where some of the first Long Islanders in that group get their shots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 15 on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its seal of approval Wednesday.

Hours later, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo added his state’s approval.

A "vaxmobile" was scheduled to start giving the Pfizer vaccine to some of the newly eligible youths Thursday afternoon at St. Mary of the Isle Roman Catholic Church in Long Beach.

The vehicle, operated by Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, is headed Friday afternoon to the De La Salle School in Freeport, where some 12- to 15-year-olds also will receive the shot.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran planned to attend an event Thursday afternoon at Nassau Community College in Garden City, where some of the newly eligible youths will be able to get their Pfizer shots starting Thursday. The county is partnering with Northwell Health for the four-day "student vaccination" event at the college.

Residents can sign up at NassauCountyNY.Gov/Vaccine.

