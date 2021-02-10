About 10 million people in New York are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. With limited supplies and constantly changing conditions, it can be difficult for Long Islanders to get an appointment for a vaccine.

The resources below may help. Don’t be surprised if many sites aren’t showing any available appointments — officials advise that you keep trying as more doses become available and new appointments are open.

See a list of people currently eligible for the vaccine in New York.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find an appointment at state-run sites online: You can find out if you’re eligible, complete a pre-screening and find state-run sites to schedule appointments by visiting this website: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. If you’re eligible, you would be able to make an appointment at any New York State-run site. The state says appointments for second doses would be made automatically once you receive your first vaccine.

Try getting an appointment at state-run sites by phone: Call the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) for more information on making appointments at state-run sites.

Check the county websites:

The Nassau County website has a list of sites run by the county, Northwell or other agencies, and links you can use to check for available appointments.

The Suffolk County website directs you to the state-run website for appointments. It also says the county will be operating vaccine "Points of Distribution events" to get essential workers vaccinated. The county is arranging appointments for essential workers through agencies, employers and groups eligible, the website says.

Check on Northwell Health’s website: The health system had been booking appointments online, but said links to make appointments will appear on this website as they become available: https://www.northwell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine.

For New York City: The city launched the Vaccine Finder, a tool residents can use to find the nearest location to make an appointment: https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/. Currently, city-run sites are for city residents only, unless you’re an essential worker who works in New York City but lives elsewhere.

Your local pharmacies may have vaccines, or have them in the future. The federal government had announced it would distribute an additional 10% of the state's allocation directly to pharmacies. Several pharmacies have said they will offer the vaccine as they become available, including independent pharmacies and chains:

CVS Health said its pharmacies in 11 states — including 32 locations in New York (Mattituck and Bethpage on LI) — will start offering the vaccine to those eligible starting Feb. 11. People will be able to register in advance on CVS.com, using the pharmacy’s app or by calling 1-800-746-7287.

said its pharmacies in 11 states — including 32 locations in New York (Mattituck and Bethpage on LI) — will start offering the vaccine to those eligible starting Feb. 11. People will be able to register in advance on CVS.com, using the pharmacy’s app or by calling 1-800-746-7287. Walgreens said it will provide vaccinations in 15 states and jurisdictions, including New York, slated to begin in stores on Feb. 12 for those eligible. The chain advises supply is still limited and appointments will have to be made online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

Pop-up sites: The state has been expanding its efforts to vaccinate the populations hardest-hit by COVID-19 by opening pop-up sites at places like houses of worship and community centers. Appointments are usually coordinated through the sites. Get answers to your questions about pop-up sites in this Q&A.

Try contacting your primary care physician to get more information.