Booster shots could serve dual purposes — helping those immune-comprised individuals who never mounted an adequate response to the original vaccine while also providing an added level of protection to those vaccinated whose immunity may be starting to wane, several Long Island doctors said Tuesday.

"There is evidence that for some people the immunity may not be as strong as it was originally," said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital. "Take into account the delta strain and that adds another level of complexity. So I think it’s a reasonable approach to consider a booster."

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that U.S. experts were expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Glatt said he preferred the idea of providing a booster shot eight months after the original dose as opposed to targeting individuals based on their age or profession — how the vaccine was first rolled last winter.

"Logistics have to play a role in how you role something like this out," he said. "This would give it a little more order and make it easier to track."

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, said the eight-month time period should not be considered a hard-and-fast deadline, particularly as some individuals who got their shots last winter may already be due for a booster.

"It’s not black and white. It’s a lot more gray," Nachman said. "The people who got their vaccines early on in January still have circulating antibodies. The question is can we give them a boost of another vaccine, and thus more antibodies and prevent them from getting the Delta strain."

The booster, Nachman said, will be one shot only and will likely be widely available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. She recommends the elderly and those working in high-risk environments, including hospitals and nursing homes, take advantage of the booster once it’s available.

And with the country having an excess supply of the vaccine, in part because of vaccination hesitancy and resistance from some Americans, the booster rollout is likely to be much smoother, officials said.

"It will be much, much easier to get a vaccine for the booster dose," Nachman said, "because we have so much vaccine in all of our communities."

As for whether eight months will be a reoccurring booster date, Glatt said it’s way too soon to tell.

"I’ll answer that seven months from now," he said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

