This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Lisa L. Colangelo, Bart Jones and John Valenti. It was written by Jones.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Stony Brook University on Monday, as well as pop-up sites in Uniondale and Bellport, as more Long Islanders received the first of the two doses needed to protect against the virus.

Meanwhile, a pharmacy owner in Suffolk County who was frustrated last week with the vaccination rollout plan said Monday that he has rejoined the inoculation campaign after the state adjusted its program.

Stony Brook became the second mass state-run vaccination site to open on Long Island, following the one at Jones Beach, which opened last week. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that five mass sites currently are running in the state, with eight more expected to open this week.

Many of those getting vaccinated Monday at Stony Brook were among the 20,000 people who made appointments using an unauthorized sign-up web link that was improperly circulated last week and who found out they were later canceled.

The state Inspector General's Office is investigating the situation to determine whether someone leaked the link before it went live or if the site was hacked, officials said.

Elizabeth Brown, 51, who teaches English as a New Language to high schoolers in the Longwood School District, said she was "crushed" when her appointment was canceled. But after grabbing a valid spot, she was feeling relieved.

"It’s life-changing in that my school is returning to four-day-per-week student instruction full time," said Brown, of Southold. "I will have more than 20 students in my classroom starting on Feb. 1, and this gives me that level of confidence that I won’t be bringing the virus home to my mom, who I take care of and is on oxygen."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The vaccination program was in a state of mass confusion last week, according to officials and residents, after the number of people eligible for shots went from about 2 million to 7 million in a matter of days.

The first group approved was front-line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, but that was expanded last week to include police, firefighters, teachers and other essential workers, and anyone over 75. Then, the group was expanded further to include anyone over 65.

It led to turmoil as people tried mostly in vain to log onto the state's website and make an appointment for the limited number of doses available.

Cuomo, returning Monday to his frequent criticism of the federal government over the vaccine supply, said he released a letter he sent to Dr. Albert Bouria, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, asking for New York to purchase vaccines directly from the company to try to ease the crunch here. Cuomo said he has not yet received a response from Pfizer.

The Suffolk pharmacy, Fairview Pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station, which was listed on the state website as a vaccination site, was overwhelmed with hundreds of people calling last week — even though the pharmacy had no doses, owner Michael Nastro said. He said last week he was opting out of the program since his phone system had collapsed and he could not operate his regular pharmacy business.

But Nastro said Monday that the state has removed his business from its scheduling website, which now only lists the state-run mass vaccination sites, and he was instructed only to vaccinate the 65 and older group.

That, he said, is "a really good idea. It makes it manageable for us. I feel better now. Now I feel like I have some control."

He received 200 doses late last week, and was starting to administer them Monday morning.

Still, it was far from what he needed: He said he has a waiting list of 4,000 people and was unsure when he would get his next shipment. The pharmacy is no longer scheduling appointments by phone — people must use its website.

At the mass vaccination sites, Cuomo said Jones Beach, which opened Thursday, had completed 3,511 vaccinations, at a rate of 877 a day.

He said another problem is that many doctors and nurses working in hospitals in New York State have not been vaccinated. Only 62.8% have received shots statewide and Long Island has the lowest percentage of any region in the state at 60.1% , according to the state.

Cuomo said the biggest problem hospitals have is not lack of beds, but lack of staff, as workers fall sick from the virus.

That, combined with other, more contagious strains of the virus from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa that may arrive here or already have could create a "nightmare" situation for hospitals, Cuomo said.

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown ranked as Long Island’s worst performing hospital for getting hospital workers vaccinated at 43.3%, state officials said. It was followed by St. Charles in Port Jefferson (43.6%); St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn (45.7%), which is also part of Catholic Health Services; and Mercy Medical in Rockville Centre (47.2%). Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue rounded out the list at 53.4%.

Five Catholic Health Services hospitals also ranked among Long Island’s worst performing medical facilities in terms of administering doses allocated by the state. They include St. Catherine (51%); St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage (63%); St. Charles (75%); Mercy Medical Center (75%) and Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip (87%).

Spokeswomen for Catholic Health Services and Long Island Community Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pop-up sites open

Grace Cathedral International in Uniondale was one of eight faith-based pop-up vaccination sites to open on Monday.

Karim Camara, executive director and deputy commissioner at the governor's office of Faith-Based Community Development Services, said the goal is to get the vaccine to underserved communities that have been hit hardest.

There were enough doses to vaccinate 250 people at the church, according to Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling, who pledged to return to the location once they receive additional supply.

Hosting clinics in familiar community landmarks is key to reaching people who may be hesitant to get vaccinated, said Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director for the NAACP.

"If we can do that in multiple areas, you may be less reluctant because you will be on line with people you see in the store, you will be on line with your neighbors," Edwards said. "Everything we can do to make it more comfortable for people, we should do."

Jeinine Jones-Ford of Uniondale said she was surprised at how pain-free she felt after getting her first dose at the church.

"I don’t like needles," said Jones-Ford, 51, a postal worker and Sunday school teacher. "But I didn’t even feel it. I hope when I come back, I get the same nurse."

Residents also got shots at the Boys & Girls Club in Bellport as part of a pilot program, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

"This is a pilot in how ultimately we'll do community-based distributions," Bellone said, because "community-based sites ensure there is equity with regard to access to the vaccine."

Northwell provided 250 doses of the vaccine Moderna for the site.

While no exact number of those vaccinated at the Boys & Girls Club site were immediately available Monday, Bellone said: "Turnout has been great … It's going really smoothly, people are very happy, very appreciative."

At Stony Brook, a steady stream of Long Islanders arrived for the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Mark Jennings, 62, a science teacher at Bellport High School, said getting the vaccine was critical for his health.

"It’s very important," said Jennings, of East Northport. "I am a Type 2 diabetic and I don’t want to catch this thing."

Stony Brook, which is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., administered vaccines to 500 people Monday, but will have the capacity to serve more once the state receives more doses, state officials said.

Michael Hershkowitz, 44, of South Setauket, said he felt like he "hit the lottery" when he secured a spot on the first day.

"I had six to eight tabs open just waiting to load," said Hershkowitz, a lecturer at Stony Brook University.

Martin Liptak, 69, a retired FDNY firefighter, said he and his wife, Carol, who also was vaccinated Monday, have stopped going out to eat and have had their groceries delivered.

"I want to get back out there and go out to eat and do the things we usually do," said Liptak, of East Northport. "We want to get back to normal."

Victoria Loweree, 62, of Point Lookout, who teaches second graders in Lawrence, said she feels "very fortunate … I teach in person, so it means a lot to me to get the most protection I can."