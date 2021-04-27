More than a third of Long Islanders are now fully vaccinated. So, what can you do now that you’re vaccinated that you couldn’t do before? And what won’t change?

There are some clear guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other authorities. Other decisions depend on your comfort level or are case-by-case dependent.

Keep in mind you’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your last required dose, according to the CDC. So, two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or two weeks after your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

*If you're still looking for a vaccine appointment, or are trying to help someone find one, check this guide for some resources. Keep in mind all New Yorkers 16 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated. Starting April 29, all New Yorkers age 16 and older can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at state-run mass vaccination sites.

Current CDC recommendations

The CDC updated its guidance on April 27 for what you can do after being fully vaccinated. New York State will follow the guidance on masks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Some of the CDC recommendations include, if you’re fully vaccinated:

You can be indoors with other fully vaccinated people, without wearing a mask or social distancing.

You can gather with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors, without wearing a mask or social distancing, unless they’re high-risk.

You don’t have to wear a mask outdoors, unless you’re in a crowded setting or venue.

You don’t have to quarantine or get tested if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, unless you have symptoms.

You must continue wearing a mask and socially distance from others in public settings indoors, on public transportation, around unvaccinated people from more than one other household or around a high-risk unvaccinated person.

You should continue to avoid large indoor gatherings.

If you’re traveling while fully vaccinated:

You are still required to wear masks on public transportation including planes, buses and trains, and in transportation hubs.

You don’t need to take a COVID-19 test or self-quarantine before or after traveling in the U.S.

You can travel internationally without needing to take a COVID-19 test unless your destination requires one. Your destination may have other requirements, so be sure to check before planning a trip.

Your vaccination card

What do you do with your vaccination card after getting vaccinated?

Keep it in a safe place. You may also want to make a photocopy.

The CDC recommends taking a photo of the card after your final dose.

If you’ve lost your card, the CDC has guidance on what to do.

Here are some more answers to questions about the importance of the card.

A third shot?

The CEO of Pfizer said it’s "likely" you’ll need another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of being fully vaccinated.

The makers of the two other shots authorized in the U.S. — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — made similar predictions.

The Excelsior Pass

The state is offering the Excelsior Pass, a digital pass you can use to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test if a venue requires it. You can get one here: epass.ny.gov/home, and you can download the Excelsior Pass Wallet app to store it on your phone.

You can get a pass if you haven’t tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days and you meet one of the following, according to the state:

You’ve been fully vaccinated.

You had a negative PCR test result in the last 3 days.

You had a negative antigen test result in the last 6 hours.

Current capacity guidelines

Whether you’ve been vaccinated or not: