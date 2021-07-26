TODAY'S PAPER
State targeting 21 Long Island ZIP codes with low COVID vaccination rates, Cuomo says

The state is launching an outreach effort targeted

The state is launching an outreach effort targeted by ZIP codes to drive up vaccination rates.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
New York State will spend $15 million to target communities with low vaccination rates but high levels of new cases, including 21 ZIP codes on Long Island, in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program will focus on 117 ZIP codes throughout the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday, and will use community-based organizations to reach people who have declined to get the shot.

The majority of the communities — some 61% — are in New York City. The Long Island communities represent 18% of the total and include parts of Calverton, Wyandanch, Elmont and elsewhere. The 117 ZIP codes overall contain 6.7% of the state’s population and many of the locations are in poor, largely minority communities, Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced the program as new confirmed cases of the virus continue to rise, with the numbers in New York State increasing sixfold in the last month.

New daily cases jumped from 346 on June 26 to 1,982 in test results from Sunday, the governor said.

Some 75% of adults in the state have received at least one vaccine shot, Cuomo said. But that leaves 25% who have not — a total of 3.5 million people.

Only 0.15% of people in the state who are vaccinated have become infected with the virus, Cuomo added, saying "the vaccines work, and it’s proven in the numbers."

Cuomo said the community organizations are critical to the new effort, because they can connect on a ground-level basis with people and it won’t be a "top-down" approach.

He called the latest surge of cases a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." He also noted that 72% of new cases come from the delta variant, which is highly contagious.

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

