The New York City Department of Health will require all city public school workers to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

"This is going to help ensure that everyone is safe," de Blasio said during a news conference at Staten Island’s Borough Hall on Monday.

The mayor said the city would negotiate with union leaders to determine what is needed to ensure employees are able to meet that mandate.

The mandate applies to all 148,000 Department of Education workers, including teachers, administrators, custodial staff and cafeteria workers, said Meisha Porter, chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

"Getting vaccinated is our passport out of the pandemic," Porter said.

