COVID-19 vaccine required for all NYC public school employees, de Blasio says

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would negotiate with union leaders to determine how to best ensure employees are able to meet the requirement. Credit: Getty Images / David Dee Delgado

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The New York City Department of Health will require all city public school workers to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

"This is going to help ensure that everyone is safe," de Blasio said during a news conference at Staten Island’s Borough Hall on Monday.

The mayor said the city would negotiate with union leaders to determine what is needed to ensure employees are able to meet that mandate.

The mandate applies to all 148,000 Department of Education workers, including teachers, administrators, custodial staff and cafeteria workers, said Meisha Porter, chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

"Getting vaccinated is our passport out of the pandemic," Porter said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

