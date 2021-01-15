The vaccines' effectiveness

Richard from Middle Island asks: How long does it take before the vaccine is fully effective in your system?

Dr. Leonard Krilov: It typically takes 10-14 days to build up immunity from virus vaccines. You need two COVID vaccine doses for the full effectiveness of approximately 95%, though some initial protection is expected following the first dose.

Jonathan from Oceanside asks: Are you ever going to be immune with this vaccination?

Dr. Philip Solomon: When we look at the studies, there are some subtle differences between the two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. But generally, what we're seeing is that immunity should be about 14 days after the second dose, is a safer way to look at it. And as we said before, 95% is a great number. It's not 100% So immunity does not mean that it's a get-out-of-jail-for-free card, that we stop physical distancing, that we stop masking. But in the trials, that's the data that we're seeing, that after the second dose, within two weeks.

Jill from Huntington Station asks: If a person takes the vaccine and does not get any reaction from it (no flu-like symptoms), does that mean that the vaccine will not be as effective for that person? Will he or she not get the necessary protection from it?

Dr. Nicolas Hernandez: No, everyone’s immune response is different with respect to initial doses and their respective reactions, but this does not disprove level of immunity. Just like the flu shot, some years you don’t feel anything and other times you have mild symptoms, but the immunity will still be there regardless and you should have protection against the virus regardless.

Dr. Salvatore R. Pardo: My understanding is that less than half get ‘reaction’ despite developing immunity. It doesn’t seem to have any correlation. For Moderna, in the FDA report published in December, the most common side effects were pain at injection site (91.6% of patients), fatigue (68.5%), headache (63.0%), muscle pain (59.6%), joint pain (44.8%), and chills (43.4%). And for Pfizer, the report said the most common reactions were injection site reactions (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%), headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), and fever (14.2%).

Fred from Huntington asks: How will I know that I am protected after vaccination, that I'm among the 95% for whom the vaccine proves effective? Without knowing, how will I then be able to live with less fear?

Dr. David Battinelli: You won't have specific information to say that you're absolutely in that 95%. Those are just the odds. So it is that leap of faith. That said, one of the other important features to this is, of the patients who were vaccinated in the trials, even those patients, those few patients, who in fact did get COVID, got a much, much less severe form of the disease. Very similar to other people who would be vaccinated and occasionally still get the disease. So that's the good news. But you do not have 100% certainty that you're going to necessarily not get the disease.

Dr. Bruce Polsky: I think it's also important to point out that in the clinical trials, the people who were participants who got the vaccine were sent back out into the community where there still was a fair amount of COVID going on, and there was more opportunity to get infected with the virus, and that's how we got the data. In the circumstance where everyone is going to be vaccinated, and we develop levels of herd immunity, whatever that percent ends up being, there will be less opportunity for the virus to find people to infect. So there will be less virus around, is the expectation based on other viral diseases. So that 95% number even becomes more significant once we have good vaccine coverage in the community.

Several readers ask: What happens if I don't get the second dose?

Dr. David Battinelli: The data so far — and again, we don't have huge amounts of data on people that didn't get the second dose — but it looks like you'll probably get about half the protection.

Andrew asks: If I get the vaccine, could I still carry coronavirus in some way, shape or form and give it to somebody else?

Dr. David Battinelli: We're not entirely sure. That is theoretically possible. As with other people who have been successfully vaccinated against other diseases, it's highly unlikely and extremely unusual. So we still think that that's the case. But we're not entirely sure. We are going with the belief that you will not likely be carrying the disease. But again, until herd immunity, until we get all the facts straight, we're not sure. But it's very, very unlikely.

Jerry from Old Westbury asks: I’ve gotten the vaccine twice, how likely is it for me to transmit the virus to my granddaughter if I’m exposed?

Dr. Nicolas Hernandez: Vaccines aren't perfect. Look at it as a second layer of protection. The chances are less once vaccinated to contract, but not impossible. Therefore, proper protective measures should still be taken until greater evidence-based medicine data can be sought.

Dr. Salvatore R. Pardo: It is unknown. My educated guess is that it is much lower than if you do not get vaccinated. We do know that the grandparent is typically more vulnerable than the grandchild, assuming both have a good baseline of health. That is why older persons have priority over younger persons. Congratulations on getting vaccinated! Tell you friends about your experience!

Cindy from Glen Cove asks: How long should the vaccine protect us from COVID?

Dr. Leonard Krilov: We don’t yet know. In more typical clinical trials, researchers would track vaccine patients for several years and have more certainty as to the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine. We do expect the COVID vaccine to have lengthier protection than the type of protection you get from an annual flu shot. The flu is a new strain every year, whereas with COVID, the world is seeing ‘mutations,’ rather than entirely new strains.

Elaine from Garden City asks: With new strains of the COVID virus coming out, how do we know that the vaccines being implemented now will work against the new mutated strands?

Dr. Nicolas Hernandez: Various statements have indicated that the vaccines currently provide protection against the majority of strains, new and prior, as the molecular defense of the vaccine helps break down the structure of the virus from a multifaceted aspect. More can be seen with respect to the efficacy of the vaccines as more get vaccinated and we see the lasting effects in the coming months to years.

Joan from Huntington and Diane from East Meadow ask: Will the COVID-19 vaccine that is available now be a preventive measure for the new strain of COVID-19 coming from the UK? And do you need to know which strain you have in terms of trying to figure out whether or not you need a vaccine?

Dr. Philip Solomon: Certainly, I think that's been on a lot of people's minds over the past couple of weeks as we've heard about different mutations. The simple answer is that as far as we know right now, the vaccine should be effective at preventing even these new strains that we're seeing as they're emerging for coronavirus. Now, certainly we are concerned and we need to be on the lookout as this virus continues to mutate. And it just underlines the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. But the evidence we've seen so far is that both of these approved vaccines in the United States should be effective at preventing this new mutation and this new strain that emerged from the UK.

Louise from Oyster Bay asks: In the study following the vaccine, will people be tested frequently for antibodies to see how long the vaccine will protect the individual?

Dr. Sharon Nachman: In all of the clinical trials that have enrolled or are enrolling to date, everyone will be followed for 2 years with prespecified testing intervals looking at antibody titers. This allows for long-term safety assessment, and participants may also learn more about their own health as part of being in a study.

Joanne from Smithtown asks: Will the vaccination for COVID be effective as the virus mutates year to year or will we be at risk again and again?

Dr. Nicolas Hernandez: It is hoped that it will offer long term protection but only time will tell as we follow the original vaccinated cohort in the study. The experts who helped create this vaccine, however, carry decades of experience in vaccination production, research and immunity science.

Dr. Salvatore R. Pardo: This is an interesting question, because we are exposed to many different types and strains of viruses over our lifetime. The coronavirus is a common virus most associated with the common cold. However, the mutation of coronavirus, which resulted in COVID-19, was found to be much more contagious with a higher chance of death or significant long-term effects. So this vaccine is specific to this mutation, which should cover any small variances like the ones being reported.

Lori from Bethpage asks: I believe I will be getting vaccinated in either February or March as I am 65 and have an underlying condition. I will be attending a wedding in Colorado in June. I don't think there will be socially distant seating and it might be held indoors. I also don't know how many people will have been vaccinated. Will I be protected even if somebody should unknowingly have COVID? I will wear a mask and use hand sanitizer, but I am concerned.

Dr. Phillip Solomon: I want to just break that down to a couple separate issues that are kind of being addressed with that question. The first is, she's kind of asking, is the vaccine effective? The answer to that is, definitively, yes. We know that we're having 95% efficacy for broad age groups, including over the age of 65.

Now having said that, what we don't know is can you still be an asymptomatic carrier of this virus after you get the vaccine? Can you still have viral loads that transmit it? And the other piece of this is that 95% is not 100%. So when we see virus loads that are as high as they are right now, not only in Long Island but nationally, that's a big concern if you're going to events that are not going to be physically distanced, that are not going to be masked and that have high-risk exposures like eating, dancing, singing. So that's a long answer, but it's in the short way of saying: I would be very, very cautious with attending these type of events until we've reached a level of herd immunity. And until we've really decreased the prevalence of this virus across not only the country, but in these specific areas.