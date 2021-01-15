TODAY'S PAPER
Experts answer Long Islanders' COVID-19 vaccine questions

A COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 15 at Stony Brook

A COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 15 at Stony Brook University Hospital. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Newsday Staff
In advance of Newsday's recent webinar with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, our readers submitted more than 2,000 questions about the safety, efficacy and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Fauci was able to answer some of their questions during the 30-minute live discussion, which you can watch below.

But for answers to many of the remaining questions, we turned to our local experts.

Below are responses from:

Polsky, Battinelli and Solomon answered reader questions during a Newsday Live webinar; Nachman, Hernandez, Pardo and Krilov responded in writing to Newsday to other reader questions.

Here are their answers, separated by topic, regarding everything from whether you should get the vaccine if you have risk factors to how long its protection may last.

If you have or had COVID-19 already

Possible side effects

If you have allergies or other health conditions

Concerns about pregnancy and fertility

Vaccinating children

The vaccines' effectiveness

How clinical trials were conducted

The different vaccines

Donating blood post-vaccinations

Returning to normalcy

What we know about the virus

