Large majority of LIers will get infected with COVID, health expert predicts

A leading infectious disease specialist said Wednesday he believes a large majority of Long Islanders will get infected with COVID-19 amid what he called a viral "blizzard" fueled by the omicron variant.

"I think we are seeing it as we speak. Our rates are through the roof," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health. "I don’t know whether that is going to be 80% or 95% or 78%, but it’s going to be a very high number" of people who get infected.

He added: "We’re in a blizzard. It’s like we’re in the middle of a viral storm."

Farber’s comments came a day after the acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration testified before Congress that she believes most Americans will be infected with COVID-19.

"It’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is, most people are going to get COVID," Dr. Janet Woodstock told a Senate hearing.

Also Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, that "Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody."

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has estimated that more than half of Americans will be infected by the omicron variant by mid-February.

Farber said that same trend is happening on Long Island and throughout the state. "I don’t think there is any way you can hide from this virus," he said.

He noted that Nassau County is among the top seven areas in the country for infection levels, though other areas will have their "shot" at such top rankings as the variant races around the U.S.

A key point, however, is that people who are vaccinated and boosted are not likely to get very sick from omicron, which while highly contagious is also less severe than delta and other variants, Farber said.

"Everyone may get it, but only people that have not been boosted have a risk of winding up in the hospital and being sick," he said.

"There’s getting it and getting it. Getting it and having a mild cold for a few days is something you can live with. Getting it and being asymptomatic is fine. Getting it and being hospitalized and sick is a whole different story, and that’s happening to people who have been not vaccinated, or vaccinated and have not been boosted," Farber said.

Fauci offered a similar viewpoint. "Unfortunately, those who are still unvaccinated are going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this," he said Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have steadily increased, hitting 12,540 people on Monday, while 160 people died on Monday of causes linked to the virus. Long Island and the state have broken records for daily new cases of COVID-19, and for positivity levels.

And many cases are going unrecorded because people are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and never get tested, or never report their home-test-kit results to authorities, he said.

The only other encouraging thing about omicron is that its high level of contagiousness is what will lead to it being largely extinguished, Farber said.

"As the virus runs out of people to infect then the numbers will fall," he said.

The virus is starting to show signs of "plateauing" or reaching a peak, which could be confirmed over the next week, Farber said. Then the numbers will drop, though not immediately back to the levels seen last fall.

"I think the rates will come down significantly as they have in Africa and is starting to happen in England," he said. "I think they will come down quickly, but not perhaps as quickly as people want them to. It’s not going to happen overnight or in a week. It’s going to happen over a matter of weeks."

But hopefully by sometime in early February, Long Island will be in a much better situation, he said.

"That’s absolutely my hope and my vision," he said.

