Long Island logged 837 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — 377 in Nassau and 460 in Suffolk — down from more than 1,200 a day before, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

In Suffolk County, four people died from the virus, but none did in Nassau, bringing the statewide death total Friday to 34 people, according to the figures released by Hochul’s office Saturday.

At least 55,891 people have died of COVID-19 — the name of the disease caused by the coronavirus — in New York, according to the state’s online tracker.

The infection rate, based on testing results averaged over seven days, is declining.

On Long Island, it was 4.42% on Wednesday, 4.33% on Thursday and 4.28% on Friday. Statewide, it was 3.35% on Wednesday, 3.30% on Thursday and 3.22% on Friday.

New York City, once the epicenter of the pandemic, had the state’s lowest rate on each of those three days. On Friday, it was 2.19%.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden imposed sweeping vaccine mandates that apply nationwide and cover as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees as well as federal contractors and medical workers.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He criticized the 80 million American adults who have so far not gotten vaccinated.

"We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," he said in remarks Thursday. Those who aren’t vaccinated "can cause a lot of damage, and they are."

In New York State, 59.7% of people are fully vaccinated. It’s 60.1% in New York City. And on Long Island, 67.9% in Nassau and 61.5% in Suffolk. Certain groups cannot be vaccinated because the shots haven’t been approved for the youngest age groups, skewing the data.

A news release put out by Hochul’s office quoted her as saying: "Our fight against COVID-19 is not over — it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and get vaccinated if they haven't already. … The vaccine is the best defense we have at keeping ourselves and our communities safe from the resurging virus."

Hochul’s pandemic policy — one mandating masking at schools — is facing a challenge from the Massapequa school system.

The trustees have greenlighted the filing of a suit against the state to challenge the mask requirement.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.