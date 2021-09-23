New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, who oversaw the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

Zucker was a key ally of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and a regular fixture at his media updates on the virus.

Hochul indicated she had asked Zucker for his resignation and that she was bringing in her own team. She thanked him for his service to the state.

"He understands that in this time I’ve wanted to take the first 45 days to assemble a new team going forward," Hochul said at a news briefing. "That process is ongoing. And he understands and he respects that and he also has an opportunity to move on to new ventures."

Zucker will remain in his post until a replacement is found, Hochul said.

Hochul also said she was sticking hard to a Monday deadline that health care workers in state-run facilities must be vaccinated against the virus.

She did not specify what would happen to workers who refuse to get the shots, but said state officials were in talks with the workers’ unions.

She said several lawsuits over the mandate would not have an impact on the Monday deadline, because they involved questions over religious exemptions and a limited number of people.

The governor argued that patients in the facilities deserved to know they would be safe from getting infected with the virus by workers.

Health care workers and their attorneys who filed the lawsuits contend they have a right to refuse the vaccines based on their religious beliefs. At least one judge has issued an injunction against the mandate, but Hochul insisted the state could proceed.

Hochul indicated it was possible not all workers would comply with the mandate by Monday, though she hopes they will.

"I will be announcing a whole series of initiatives that we are doing to be prepared for a situation on Monday which I hope doesn’t happen. It does not have to happen, my friends," she said. "What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable and there’s no excuses."

She has a contingency plan prepared in case workers defy the mandate, she said. The state is working with the unions, she said, to ensure no facilities are short-staffed.

"We will have a deployment program that we are going to be announcing possibly in anticipation, but this can be 100 percent averted," she said.

She pleaded with health care workers who were not vaccinated to get the shots, and praised the ones who already had.

"I want to say to the 84% of health care workers who are vaccinated: God bless you," she said. "Thank you for doing what you know is right. Because every single person who ends up in your care has the right to know that they are as safe as they can be, that there is no chance that they will be infected by the person charged with protecting them and their health."

She added: "Those who have done the right thing don’t want to be with people who are not vaccinated either. It’s frightening for them to be with co-workers who are not vaccinated. They’re entitled to a safe workplace as well."

