Cuomo: I'm not interested in becoming U.S. attorney general

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said he’s not interested in becoming U.S. attorney general in the upcoming Biden administration, after his name was floated over the weekend on a shortlist of candidates.

"It’s flattering to be considered for attorney general," Cuomo said. "It’s a great position, especially at this time in history … but I have said many, many times, there is one relationship that is most important to me – it’s my family. Put that aside, the most important relationship is with the state of New York."

The Associated Press, citing unidentified sources, reported last week that Cuomo was one of several contenders for the job.

But Cuomo said Monday that he is committed to getting New York state through the COVID-19 virus and beyond.

"New York has a long way to go to get through this current situation," he said in a remote news briefing. "And then we have to rebuild New York, which is years, my friends, years."

Cuomo had previously served as a deputy secretary and as secretary of the federal Housing and Urban Development Department in the cabinet of President Bill Clinton. Cuomo, a former state attorney general, had said repeatedly this year that he wouldn’t run for president or seek the vice presidency because he committed himself to leading New Yorkers through the COVID-19 emergency.

"I need them to know there is no agenda besides their own," Cuomo said.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

