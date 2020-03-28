Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the New York presidential primary will be pushed back from April 28 to June 23, and that the state’s tax filing deadline will be extended to July 15, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There were 52,318 cases of the virus in New York State as of Saturday, Cuomo said, with 728 deaths. That's an increase of more than 7,000 cases from the previous day.

Cuomo, in his daily briefing, also said President Donald Trump approved four new sites for emergency medical facilities earlier Saturday. All four are to be at New York City locations: Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the NY Expo Center in the Bronx. Cuomo said that expansion would add 4,000 beds toward the goal of the state reaching 140,000 beds at the apex of the outbreak, which he said could come in 14 to 21 days.

In New York City, as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 29,158 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 517 deaths, according to city government officials.

On Long Island, cases of the COVID-19 virus soared to about 8,000 Friday, almost as many as South Korea. Cases in the United States topped 100,000, the most in the world.

Nassau and Suffolk counties reported a total of 57 deaths Friday, with eight new ones each.

﻿ Despite a rainy weekend forecast, officials warned New Yorkers on Saturday not to overcrowd state parks and preserves because they could spread the virus to each other.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that $500 fines per incident were being considered for violators. National parks, including Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Smoky Mountains, were shut on Tuesday as a result of concerns about coronavirus spread.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Outdoors have become a refuge of sorts for countless residents working or staying at home because their employers and children’s schools have closed, and Cuomo has encouraged people to get out and enjoy the fresh air as long as they keep 6 feet between themselves and others.

However, amenities have been closed, a list that runs the gamut from playgrounds to bathrooms.

Elsewhere, after two weeks of accelerated training, 60 Suffolk police recruits on Monday will start checking on nonessential businesses to ensure they stay closed, and walking their beats to enforce social distancing, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Friday.

Just over a third of these graduates have previous law enforcement experience and one-fourth come from the military, Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a statement.

Six of the 177th class speak Spanish fluently.

"Our first responders are on the front lines of this crisis, and today's graduates will get right to work helping to save lives and keep our residents safe," county executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Congratulating the 177th class and noting no course work was skipped, Hart said: “Although it is disappointing we did not have a traditional graduation ceremony, it is critical that these new members join the Suffolk County Police Department on the front lines to battle this crisis.”

The class photograph shows the new officers demonstrating social distancing on a basketball court.

With AP

Check back for updates on this developing story.