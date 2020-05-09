Cuomo: 226 new COVID-19 deaths statewide; new focus on illness in kids

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported 226 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday — a figure he called "infuriatingly constant" — as the state turns a focus to what's thought to be a coronavirus-linked illness that has killed three young children.

Hospitals in New York have reported 73 cases of the illness in children, Cuomo said, adding that those mostly toddler to elementary-school age are affected. The symptoms are similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic-shock-like syndrome, he said.

More than two dozen children have been treated in Long Island hospitals.

Children were once thought to have been spared the worst effects of the coronavirus. "We're not so sure that is the fact anymore," Cuomo said Saturday.

He also said, “This is new and this is developing."

On Friday, the governor had reported the first known death in the state of a child from the disease: a 5-year-old boy who died Thursday in New York City.

Cuomo said Saturday that the state is helping to develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Department of Health is also partnering with the New York Genome Center and Rockefeller University on a genome and RNA sequencing study to better understand the disease.

Also Saturday, Cuomo announced that 24 coronavirus testing sites would be opened in churches in predominantly-minority communities. And he reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations had again dropped statewide.

On Friday, Cuomo said disparities in how COVID-19 affects different racial and ethnic communities continue. Even though African-Americans comprise only 9% of the state’s population outside New York City, they account for 18% of the fatalities from COVID-19, and while Latinos comprise 12% of the population outside the city, they represent 14% of fatalities.

Twenty of the 21 ZIP codes with the most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations have disproportionately high black or Latino populations, he said, pointing to a map with red clusters of new hospitalizations in predominantly minority areas of Long Island and New York City.

Later Friday, the state announced that nearly 3,000 more New Yorkers tested positive for the coronavirus, including 219 in Nassau County and 331 in Suffolk County, bringing the Long Island total to more than 74,000.

Thirty-five more Long Islanders died from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,486.

Check back for updates on this developing story.