ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday attacked a fellow Democrat in the state Legislature who accused the governor of a crime of obstruction of justice for his six months’ delay in reporting death tolls of nursing home residents.

The governor's broadside came after nine Democrats accused Cuomo of violating federal obstruction of justice statutes in a public letter seeking to end Cuomo’s emergency powers to act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, first reported by the New York Post, said Cuomo was engaged in a "criminal use of power."

The lawmakers also accused Cuomo of including a malpractice immunity provision for hospitals and nursing homes at the height of the pandemic as to benefit campaign contributors in the health care industry.

Cuomo denied the assertion.

In an escalation of conflict with Democratic and Republican legislators, Cuomo used part of his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday to accuse one of the nine Democrats, Assemb. Ron Kim of Queens, of "unethical if not illegal" behavior over a previous, unrelated issue involving nail salons.

"It’s been a long, running situation," Cuomo said of Kim. "But as far as his point that we didn’t provide information to the U.S. Department of Justice, that is just wrong and he knows it."

On Monday Cuomo said he "paused" an August request by the Legislature seeking an accounting for all deaths of nursing home residents, including those who died in hospitals, because he prioritized a similar request the Trump administration’s Justice Department.

Cuomo said he had informed legislative staffers of the prioritization, a statement that several legislators dispute.

"His top aide deliberately hid the information in fear of political and legal consequences," Kim said Wednesday.

"That’s a lie," Cuomo said. "There is no obstruction of justice for not providing the state Legislature with information — and they knew about it," Cuomo said.

Kim responded quickly in a statement to reporters.

"The governor can smear me all he wants in an effort to distract us from his fatally incompetent management," Kim said. "But these facts are not going away because they are the facts — unacceptable facts that hold him accountable."

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) tweeted that Cuomo behavior "is unhinged … seems like someone has a problem with legislators performing their oversight duties."

Cuomo said he was forced to act because Kim lied.

"Do I try to assuage partisanship whenever possible? Yes," Cuomo told reporters. "But if you attack my integrity and my administration’s integrity, and I going to fail to respond? No. I’m not going to do that."