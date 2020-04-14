TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo's on the cover of the Rolling Stone

For his performance amid the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has landed the cover on the magazine that, in its heyday, redefined American culture and music. Credit: Rolling Stone

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print
He’s on the cover of the Rolling Stone.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose national profile has risen as he has been at the front and center of the coronavirus, landed a spot on the front of the magazine that, in its heyday, helped redefine American culture and was the last word on music.

The cover was such a coveted spot for musicians and artists, they even wrote a song about it — which became a pop hit for Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show — with the vocalist promising to “buy five copies for my mother.”

Under the headline, “Andrew Cuomo takes charge,” the magazine says “his response has helped guide the nation.” The article, primarily a question-and-answer piece with the Democrat, contends, as other analysts have, that Cuomo’s leadership stands out in comparison to President Donald Trump:

“For a politician never especially renowned for his bedside manner, Cuomo has emerged as an unlikely source of comfort in these supremely unsettling times, the blunt-talking adult in the room.”

