NewsHealthCoronavirus

Trump, Cuomo spar yet again over pandemic responses

Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued New York's efforts to ramp up testing and restart its outbreak-crippled economy will fall woefully short without federal help, while President Donald Trump said the governor should stop complaining and start working. (April 17) Credit: New York State Office of the Governor

By Michael Gormley and Yancey Roy michael.gormley@newsday.com, yancey.roy@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily television press conference on Friday had a special viewer — President Donald Trump, armed with Twitter — and the COVID-19 virus update quickly devolved into an argument with the Republican president.

Trump tweeted that the feds have given New York more help than any other state and that the governor should “spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’ ”

The Democratic governor accused the president of botching preparations for the virus, mocked him for demanding praise, suggested he work instead of watching TV, and accused him of “doing nothing” while states were the ones working on real plans to reopen the economy.

It was the latest row between the Republican president and the governor of the state most affected by the virus. 

And it represented the yo-yo nature of their interactions amid the crisis: Heated demands, backlash, delayed but eventual response, lavish praise, heated demands. Repeat.

It renewed Friday when Cuomo said reopening the economy hinged on widespread testing that states alone could not handle. Only the federal government had the capacity and supplies to do so, the governor said.

Then Trump tweeted.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,' ” Trump tweeted. “Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men and women who did the job never hear you say thanks.”

Cuomo noted he's repeatedly thanked Trump and held news conferences in front of U.S. Army personnel who built a temporary hospital at the Javits Center and a Navy ship sent to New York.

“I don’t know what am I supposed to do? Send a bouquet of flowers?” Cuomo said, adding: “Thank you again, Mr. President, for the Javits. Thank you for the U.S. Navy ship Comfort, which is just doing your job as president. It’s not really thank you like you wrote a check yourself, but thank you.”

In Trump’s televised press conference Thursday night, he said some governors overacted and mishandled the virus crisis. He also said the final decision on opening schools and businesses will be up to the states.

On Friday, he singled out one governor.

 “Cuomo ridiculously wanted ’40 thousand Ventilators. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!”

Read the tweet, the governor said: “First of all, if he’s sitting at home and watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work.”

“He’s doing nothing. He said it’s up to the governors — which it always was,” Cuomo continued. “All he’s doing is walking in front of the parade.”

Cuomo said his requests for beds and equipment were based on projections from a White House task force, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Peter Navarro, a close Trump adviser. Social distancing has reduced the materials actually needed, so far.

Look into the cameras, Cuomo said: “If I was wrong, if I was mistaken, I relied on your word and I won't make that mistake again."

The governor said Trump should use tactics from “that TV show” — a reference to Trump’s “The Apprentice” — to hold his advisers accountable.

Said Cuomo: “If you’re looking for someone to fire, start with them.”

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

