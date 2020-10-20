Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had a response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the governor’s new book about the coronavirus response on Tuesday: How would the president know, since he doesn’t read?

It was just one more episode this week of mudslinging between Albany and Washington, as the two longtime antagonists from Queens went at it again.

Trump had his own choice words for Cuomo on Monday via tweets:

"Governor Cuomo has shown tremendously poor leadership skills in running N.Y. Bad time for him to be writing and promoting a book, especially since he has done such a poor job with Covid and Crime. So many unnecessary deaths. The City & State have sunk to historic lows …

" … Washington wants nothing to do with him, and that’s so bad for New York, which has become a ghost town. Andrew spends too much time listening to his brother," Trump wrote. "Forget the books and your apology tour. The Federal Government would love to help New York regain its luster!"

For his part, Cuomo accused Trump of being responsible for all the coronavirus-related deaths in New York State, saying the president failed to inform the nation the virus was entering the East Coast through Europe, not China, and did not institute a travel ban on Europe until mid-March.

"I hold Donald Trump responsible for every death in New York State from COVID because Trump lied," Cuomo told reporters Tuesday. "And in combination with his lies, he was incompetent. It was his lying that said this was nothing to worry about, this was a hoax, it would be gone by Easter."

Cuomo went further in calling Trump responsible for the spread.

"Trump was 'Patient Zero' in the United States for COVID," Cuomo said. "Trump is the number one superspreader, not just for the Rose Garden. He is the superspreader who brought the virus to America."