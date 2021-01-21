Nassau property owners will have until April 30 to file grievances with the county's Assessment Review Commission, under a 60-day deadline extension announced Thursday.

The previous deadline was March 1 for the 2022-23 assessment roll released at the start of the year.

Those values, released in the tentative 2022-23 roll, are frozen at the previous year's level.

The county has extended the deadline in past years.

"This will provide additional breathing room for those who want to fight their property assessment," County Executive Laura Curran said of the extension.

The property values are being mailed out this month, and are posted online at mynassauproperty.com, county officials said.

ARC will decide on the challenges by April 1, 2022, and residents will have until May 2, 2022 to file further appeals through a judicial process known as "small claims assessment review," or SCAR.

School tax bills based on that roll are mailed by Oct. 1, 2022.

Also, the Nassau Legislature announced this week it would hold a hearing Monday in Mineola, to review the impact of the countywide reassessment on seniors and veterans.