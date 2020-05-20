TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau lawmakers vote to limit Nickerson Beach access to county residents

Nickerson Beach, Wednesday May 20, 2020. Nassau County

Nickerson Beach, Wednesday May 20, 2020. Nassau County legislators are expected to pass a measure to restrict access the beach only to county residents. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Nassau County legislators approved an emergency ordinance on Wednesday to temporarily restrict access to Nickerson Beach to county residents for as long as New York City beaches are closed. 

The Republican-sponsored bill passed 18-1, with Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Valley Stream) voting no.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) warned that city residents traveling to Nassau "would overwhelm our beaches — not only our beaches but our barrier island roads. With limited capacity and the possibility of large numbers of individuals trying to access Nassau County beaches it makes for a potentially chaotic and catastrophic situation." 

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she expected to sign the legislation Wednesday.

The new county legislation comes as other municipalities, including Suffolk County, the towns of Hempstead and Brookhaven and the City of Long Beach have moved to restrict their beaches to local residents.

Jones Beach in Nassau and Robert Moses State Park in Suffolk will be open to all. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that city beaches would remain closed until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

